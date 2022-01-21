ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PetSmart is said in talks to go public through SPAC KKR Acquisition

By Joshua Fineman
Seekingalpha.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePet supplies retailer PetSmart is said in discussions to go public through a SPAC led by private equity firm KKR & Co. that could value the chain at about $14B...

seekingalpha.com

