FORT BRAGG, CA — Mendocino Coast Environmental Scholarship recently received a yearly donation from Jean and Otto Graham of $3,000. As their second annual donation, the Grahams’ gift comes during a rocky funding year. Established over eight years ago, the fund offers college scholarships to local high school graduates who plan to study environmental protection and sustainability. In spite of the loss of five regular donors due to unforeseen circumstances, the fund now has $14,200 given by private citizens and business owners that will be awarded to students who submit applications to the fund’s Scholarship Selection Committee. Financial need is a consideration of the committee as well as academic records and experience.

FORT BRAGG, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO