Minister’s Message: Hope is the remedy to our constant fears

Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrated on the third Monday of January in the United States, is often looked upon as a day of action, of finding ways to give back to the community. Most people know about King’s efforts to end segregation, fight against white supremacy, and, of course, his most famous speech, but toward the end of his life he started the Poor People’s Campaign, to lift people out of poverty, a movement that has carried on to today. As much as the world has changed since the Civil Rights Movement began, there are still so many ways that we can all work together to make things better, and more equitable, for everyone. The protests and struggles of recent years are a reminder that we are still fighting for a better world. If I’ve learned anything, it’s that empathy and caring about the safety and welfare of others are the only ways that we’ll make it through these hard times. Icons like Martin Luther King Jr., and the progress he made, are a reminder that there is hope for a better world if we are willing to act.

