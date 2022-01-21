ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ad group M&C Saatchi lifts profit outlook, says FCA probe dropped

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sq51W_0drjhB3e00

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - British advertising group M&C Saatchi (SAA.L)raised its 2021 profit outlook on Friday and said an official accounting investigation had closed without any action being taken, in a boost to a firm being circled by its largest investor.

One of the biggest names in British advertising said a strong end to the year and continued major client wins would also enable it to settle put option liabilities when they fall this year, and resume the payment of dividends.

"These results demonstrate the success of the strategy outlined at the Capital Markets Day in January 2021 - connecting specialist expertise; further embedding digital, data and tech to fuel growth; and driving efficiencies through simplification," it said.

M&C is in the process of fending off an all-share takeover approach from its biggest investor, the software entrepreneur Vin Murria, a defence that has been made more difficult by a 2019 accounting scandal that led to the departure of several senior executives. read more

It said on Friday that the Financial Conduct Authority had closed its investigation into M&C and that no enforcement action would be taken.

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

M&C Saatchi confirms accounting scandal probe ends

Advertising agency M&C Saatchi has revealed the financial watchdog has dropped an investigation into the company over an accounting scandal.M&C Saatchi, which found fame working for the Conservative Party in the 1990s, first uncovered accounting irregularities in 2019.It led to the launch of an investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in January 2020 after accountants at PwC conducted an external review, saying M&C would take an £11.6 million hit.The company is pleased to report that the Financial Conduct Authority has notified the company that its investigation of the company, first announced in January 2020, is being closed and that...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Advertising agency M&C Saatchi reveals financial watchdog has dropped a probe into the company over £11.6million accounting scandal

The UK’s financial watchdog has dropped its inquiry into advertising agency M&C Saatchi launched over an accounting scandal. M&C, which found fame working for the Tory Party during the 1990s, first uncovered accounting irregularities in 2019. It led to the launch of an investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Primark set to axe around 400 jobs in UK store management overhaul

Around 400 jobs are set to be axed across fast fashion chain Primark’s UK stores as the group looks to overhaul its retail management team.The retailer, which is owned by Associated British Foods has launched a consultation with staff as part of plans to simplify its UK store retail management structure.It said the move aims to “provide clearer accountability, greater flexibility and more management support on the shop floor”.While it is creating a new management level role as part of the move, it also stripping out other roles and expects the changes to leave it with around 400 fewer retail...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fca#Saa#Uk#British#The Capital Markets Day
Reuters

Unilever will not raise rejected 50 bln pound bid for GSK consumer arm

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) on Wednesday effectively abandoned its plans to buy GlaxoSmithKline's consumer healthcare business, saying that it would not raise its 50 billion pound ($68 billion) offer that GSK previously rejected. U.S.-listed shares of Unilever rose 10.1% on the news, while GSK's fell 2.8%. The...
BUSINESS
The Independent

High street banks ‘losing vice-like grip on UK’s current accounts’

Around one in 12 (8%) personal current accounts are now held with a digital “challenger” bank, up from just 1% in 2018, according to the City regulator.The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said these banks have “attracted customers in part by offering innovative mobile apps which make the experience of banking easier and more convenient and to help consumers manage their money”.While there are signs that some of the historic advantages of large banks may be starting to weaken amid innovation and changing customer behaviour, the big players are still in a strong position, the regulator said.Large banks accounted for 64%...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Reuters

Morgan Stanley posts higher profit on M&A boom

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley on Wednesday reported higher fourth-quarter profit, as the Wall Street investment bank capitalized on a boom in mergers and acquisitions and generated robust fees from advising on deals. Profit rose to $3.59 billion, or $2.01 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Goldman Sachs reports drop in quarterly profit

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) reported a fall in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday due to weak trading activity, but a bumper year for mergers and acquisitions helped Wall Street's premier investment bank post record full-year profits. Net earnings applicable to common shareholders fell to $3.81 billion...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
BBC

Phoenix Group drops 'energetic' from job ads to woo older applicants

One of the UK's largest insurance groups is to replace the words "energetic" and "enthusiastic" in its job adverts, saying they put off older applicants. Phoenix Group, which owns Standard Life, said this was not because people's enthusiasm waned with age. Instead, older workers often ruled themselves out of applying...
BUSINESS
Financial Times

FCA to probe index providers over potential competition law breaches

Visit our ETF Hub for investor news and education, market updates and analysis and easy-to-use tools to help you select the right ETFs. The Financial Conduct Authority is looking into potential breaches of competition law after a consultation revealed that benchmark index prices have been increasing. The UK financial watchdog’s...
MARKETS
The Drum

M&C Saatchi hired by government for anti-encryption campaign targeting Meta

The UK government has appointed M&C Saatchi to run an “aggressive” ad campaign aimed at winning over public opinion against Meta’s end-to-end encryption plans. The campaign will accuse Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp owner Meta as well as other encryption services of “blindfolding” police investigations and inform the public that encryption makes it hard to identify pedophiles and terrorists.
U.K.
Metro International

JPMorgan shares fall as mixed outlook sours profit beat

(Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co posted fourth-quarter profit ahead of market expectations on Friday, but its shares fell as much as 6% as analysts expressed disappointment over its forecasts for future profitability. The country’s largest bank warned that its return on tangible capital equity (ROTCE), a key metric which measures...
STOCKS
Reuters

Britain's Currys trims profit outlook after tough Christmas

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - British electricals retailer Currys (CURY.L) faces uncertain demand and more supply chain disruption in 2022, it warned as it trimmed full-year profit guidance by 3% after Christmas sales were dented by a "challenging" technology market. Shares in the group, previously known as Dixons Carphone, were...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Tesco upgrades profit outlook once again on rising Christmas sales

Supermarket giant Tesco has become the latest retailer to upgrade its annual outlook as it said a strong Christmas performance would help it notch up higher-than-expected retail earnings.The UK’s biggest grocery chain reported a 0.3% rise in like-for-like sales over the six weeks to January 8 when compared with a year earlier, when trade was boosted by coronavirus lockdown restrictions.On a two-year basis, it saw UK festive sales jump 8.8%.Third-quarter figures showed UK like-for-like sales lifting 0.2% while the wider group saw growth of 2.4% in the three months and a 3.2% increase over the festive period to January 8.The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
wkzo.com

Tesco upgrades profit outlook for second time in four months

LONDON (Reuters) – Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, on Thursday raised its profit outlook for the second time in four months as it reported a rise in Christmas sales despite a tough comparative with 2020 when spending was boosted by a COVID-19 lockdown. The group said UK like-for-like sales...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

285K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy