Global bond yields slide as stocks rebound, US data, bitcoin rallies

By Ed Moya
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS stocks breathed a tentative sigh of relief now that the bond market selloff appears to be taking a break. In just a few weeks, Wall Street has gone from pricing in a gradual tightening of policy to a hurry-up offense that could deliver 4 to 5 rate hikes this year...

AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
Reuters

Bond yields tumble as Netflix fuels stock market sell-off

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Risk aversion dominated markets on Friday as stocks slumped on Wall Street and in Europe, oil prices fell from seven-year highs earlier in the week and bond prices surged with traders scurrying for the relative safety of government debt. Poor subscriber growth reported late...
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
AFP

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

The Federal Reserve has its inflation-fighting weapons ready to fire, and when the US central bank's policy committee convenes this coming week, the focus will not be on whether they will pull the trigger but rather how many times. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which opens its two-day meeting on Tuesday, is widely expected to begin hiking interest rates in March, though a few economists note the possibility of early action.
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 5.26% to $943.90 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.72% to 13,768.92 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. Tesla Inc. closed $299.59 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
gold-eagle.com

Gold Slides And Rebounds In 2022

My outlook for the gold market in 2022 suffers from manic depression: I see first a period of despair and an elevated mood later. So, 2021 is over! 2022 will be better, right? Yeah, for sure! Just relax, what bad could happen?. Seriously, what can we expect from this year?...
