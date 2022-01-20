ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car of the Year Awards 2022: Innovation Award

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Innovation Award celebrates the tech feature or service that have moved the game on most in the last year... Drivers of electric vehicles (EVs) can often feel like second-class citizens at service stations, having to queue up for a couple of units that are stashed wherever there’s a bit of...

manofmany.com

This Unlikely Hero Just Won the CES Innovation Award

The first machine of its kind to become fully electric, Doosan Bobcat has unveiled the T7X to industry acclaim at CES2022 – receiving the Innovation Award at the show. While electric cars might steal the spotlight with speed and acceleration that matches that of a Formula 1 car, EV technology is trickling down into the industries we need it most.
CARS
News - What Car?

What Car? Awards 2022: Best car in every class revealed

But while it’s true that standards have risen massively over the years, the gap between the best and worst performers remains enormous, making the annual What Car? Car of the Year Awards as important as ever. Celebrating their 45th anniversary in 2022, the awards took place at a star-studded...
CARS
michiganradio.org

Ford dominates 2022 North American Car & Truck of the Year awards

Ford is the big winner in this year’s North American Car and Truck of the Year awards. The Dearborn automaker won two of the three awards. The 2022 Ford Maverick won Truck of the Year. The 2022 Ford Bronco took the Sports Utility category. The 2022 Honda Civic won...
DEARBORN, MI
martechseries.com

3i Inc. Receives CES 2022 Innovation Award for Pivo Pod X

Pivo Inc. of 3i Inc., a metaverse technology company that develops products utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR), announced that it has been named a Best of Innovation Award Honoree at CES 2022. The announcement was made on January 3rd in the media event, which precedes the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 (CES 2022), the world’s largest consumer electronics exhibition show.
BUSINESS
tctmagazine.com

Finalists announced for 2022 TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award

This finalists for the 2022 TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award have been announced. Unveiled during a live panel session at Women in 3D Printing’s (Wi3DP) TIPE 3D Printing Conference, the five finalists were selected by TCT and Wi3DP, a global organisation dedicated to promoting, supporting, and inspiring women in additive manufacturing (AM), following hundreds of nominations put forward by the 3D printing and AM community.
FORD
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

What's The Cheapest Electric Car Of 2022?

Today, there are more affordable electric cars than ever. Ranging from the Hyundai Kona EV to the Mini Cooper SE, it’s now possible to obtain an affordably-priced EV that’s actually compelling. Considering the federal tax credit, many EVs can go far below the $30,000 mark. If you apply...
CARS
The Independent

Voices: Forget electric vehicles – carbon storage is now the hottest technology trend to invest in

California venture capitalist Nancy Pfund feels disgusted when she thinks about the damage all the wildfires in the West in the past five years have done to the atmosphere and contributed to global warming.One large fire can release enough carbon into the atmosphere to roll back years of work to preserve forests and their natural ability to suck carbon from the air. Unlike most, Pfund and her DBL Partners group are doing something about it.She’s invested in a Seattle company called DroneSeed, which uses drones to drop proprietary seed vessels that are filled with eco-system targeted seeds and other materials...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Robb Report

Airstream’s First Electric Trailer Concept Comes With a 242 HP Powertrain and Parks Itself

After some 90 years, Airstream’s iconic chrome camper has finally received an electrifying makeover to bring it firmly into the 21st century. Thor Industries, the parent company of Airstream, has just unveiled a new battery-powered trailer concept called eStream designed for an emissions-free future. Purists will be happy to see that America’s favorite camper retains its charming retro style, although the tech inside is at the cutting edge. Built on Thor’s exclusive towable platform, the eStream is equipped with an electric drivetrain comprising two independent motors that each power one of the trailer’s wheels. This setup, which reportedly produces 242 horses and...
CARS
8 News Now

These slow-selling cars might come at a discount

(ISeeCars) – It took 42.8 days for the average new vehicle to sell in November and 51.5 days for the average used vehicle, according to a recent study by car search engine iSeeCars.com. Even in today’s market with inventory constraints from the ongoing microchip shortage, there are certain new and used cars that have remained […]
BUYING CARS

