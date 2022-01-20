ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Car of the Year Awards 2022: Pick-up of the Year

News - What Car?
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, buyers expect a vehicle that you enjoy driving and being seen in, rather than simply something that does the job. But, of course, pick-ups are still workhorses first and foremost... WINNER: Pick-up of the Year. Ford Ranger 2.0 Ecoblue 213 Wildtrak auto. It’s easy to see why pick-up...

www.whatcar.com

Comments / 0

Related
automotiveblog.co.uk

Kia EV6 crowned ‘Car of the Year’

The all-new Kia EV6 electric car has been crowned What Car? Car of the Year 2022. It’s the second time Kia has won the overall What Car? Car of the Year Award – and the second time it has won with a new electric car, having taken its maiden victory in 2019 with the Kia e-Niro.
CARS
News - What Car?

What Car? Awards 2022: Best car in every class revealed

But while it’s true that standards have risen massively over the years, the gap between the best and worst performers remains enormous, making the annual What Car? Car of the Year Awards as important as ever. Celebrating their 45th anniversary in 2022, the awards took place at a star-studded...
CARS
Road & Track

2022 Performance Car of the Year

This past October, the Road & Track editors welcomed guests to join us at our 2022 Performance Car of the Year testing. They were Track Club members who traveled to Monticello Motor Club in upstate New York to go behind the scenes at PCOTY, pronounced “peacoaty,” our internal code. (P.S.: Want to come next year? Join the Track Club for an invite.)
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Of The Year#Pick Ups#Design#Vehicles#Isuzu#Toyota#Ranger#2 8 Litre#Hilux#Sec#D Max
spotlightepnews.com

Car of the Year! The 2022 Honda Civic!

If there is any car that has a reputation for being affordable and durable, it’s the Honda Civic. For more than 50 years, Honda has proved that its little Civic can do it all – be efficient, reliable and fun. Now, for 2022, the Civic is redone inside and out – making it a more refined vehicle than ever before.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
The Independent

Toyota production in Japan hit by parts crunch from COVID-19

The shortage of parts caused by the coronavirus pandemic is further denting production at Toyota Japan’s top automaker. Production at 11 plants in Japan will be halted Friday, Saturday and next Monday, Toyota Motor Corp. said. That comes on top of reductions planned for February that were announced earlier. Those reduction will be on various days at eight of its 14 plants in Japan, including assembly lines making the Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models. Supplies are running short because of a lack of computer chips, which are crucial in auto parts. Plants in and out of Japan...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Robb Report

Airstream’s First Electric Trailer Concept Comes With a 242 HP Powertrain and Parks Itself

After some 90 years, Airstream’s iconic chrome camper has finally received an electrifying makeover to bring it firmly into the 21st century. Thor Industries, the parent company of Airstream, has just unveiled a new battery-powered trailer concept called eStream designed for an emissions-free future. Purists will be happy to see that America’s favorite camper retains its charming retro style, although the tech inside is at the cutting edge. Built on Thor’s exclusive towable platform, the eStream is equipped with an electric drivetrain comprising two independent motors that each power one of the trailer’s wheels. This setup, which reportedly produces 242 horses and...
CARS
The Independent

This battery-powered plane is the world’s fastest electric vehicle

Rolls-Royce’s Spirit of Innovation electric plane has been named the world’s fastest electric vehicle after speed records were officially recognised.The company submitted its data to the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) in November, and it has now been confirmed.The battery-powered plane flew at 345mph in November, reaching a top speed of 387mph during its test flights and smashing previous records.It also climbed 3,000 metres in 202 seconds.Pilot Phill O’Dell, who manned the aircraft, called the record-breaking flight “the highlight of my career” and a “momentous occasion”." width="500">The Spirit of Innovation’s battery contains 6,480 cells, providing enough power to charge 7,500 phones.It...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

This New All-Electric Mercedes-Benz EQV Camper Is Ready for Your Emissions-Free Road Trip

From the Sprinter to the Citan Tourer, Mercedes-Benz has already proved its fleet of vans has no trouble transforming into luxury motorhomes. Now, the three-pointed star’s newly revealed EQV has been converted into one of the first market-ready electric campers. The brainchild of Swiss outfit Sortimo Walter Rüegg PLC, the new e-camper is designed to give adventurers the chance to explore the great outdoors quietly, comfortably and sans emissions. The German marque’s luxe battery-powered van, which was unveiled in late 2019 as an electric alternative to the V-Class, has been treated to a number of modular upgrades to help turn it into...
CARS
News - What Car?

Best Skodas for company car drivers 2022

Time for a new company car? If you're thinking of going for a Skoda, check out our top picks for business drivers - they all carry our maximum five-star rating... Skoda has a lot to offer company car drivers, with a range that spans small electric cars all the way up to seven-seat SUVs.
CARS
Robb Report

Mercedes-Benz’s New All-Electric EQXX Concept Is More Aerodynamic Than a Football

Mercedes-Benz wants vanquish EV range anxiety in style—at least in theory. On Monday, the luxury marque unveiled a new battery-powered concept, the Vision EQXX, as part of the lead up to this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. And, if it ever hit the road, it could succeed in pushing aside any driver’s worries about driving range. That’s because the new compact sedan would travel 621 miles on a single charge under real-world driving conditions, according to the automaker. Record-Smashing Driving Range To hear the brand tell it, the EQXX was born out of a desire to design the most efficient Mercedes of all time....
CARS
Robb Report

This 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Alloy Gullwing Could Fetch $9 Million at Auction

There are cars. There are classic cars. And there are really classic cars. And then, in that tiny category, there are the “Holy cow, I don’t believe it” classic cars. If you’re after the latter, keep reading. RM Sotheby’s is offering an incredibly rare and award-winning 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Alloy Gullwing at The Arizona Biltmore on January 27. The road-ready production model is fashioned after the marque’s 1952 track assailant, the W194, and maintains its lightweight aluminum exterior in a silver-gray metallic. Known as chassis number 5500332, the coupe is number 13 of just 24 Alloy Gullwings that were produced...
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy