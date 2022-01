Aston Martin has labeled the latest DBX the “world’s most powerful luxury SUV,” and it hasn’t even come out yet. In a teaser released Tuesday, the British marque gave us a glimpse of the new variant ahead of the official reveal slated for February 1. The Brits minced no words, either, claiming the third iteration will be a cut above the competition. “The next chapter of the DBX story is about to be told and new performance standards will be set,” the teaser reads. “Are you ready for the world’s most powerful luxury SUV?” To recap, the current 2022 DBX is equipped with...

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO