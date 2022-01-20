ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car of the Year Awards 2022: Electric SUV of the Year

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to big advancements in battery and charging technology, the best electric SUVs are now as usable as they are desirable... The Best Electric SUV award may be making its debut this year, but it certainly isn’t short of worthy contenders for the title; it’s already a crowded and treacherous battlefield...

www.whatcar.com

UPI News

Ford and Honda win best car, truck, SUV awards

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Two out of the three North American Car, Truck and SUV of the Year awards went to Ford on Tuesday, with the popular Bronco and Maverick winning against the Rivian R1T and the Hyundai Sante Fe. The Honda Civic took the best car, defeating the EV...
The Car Connection

2022 Subaru WRX and Mercedes' SUVs lead off this year's new car reviews

The voting is done and auto awards season over, with the 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid compact pickup truck unanimously winning our Best Car To Buy award. Readers agreed, giving it top spot in our Driver's Choice awards for Best Car On A Budget. But we're not done assessing new cars for model year 2022, and several affordable and not affordable cars went through our review process this week.
electrek.co

Ex NIU, Baidu exec leaps into the car game with NIUTRON electric SUV

You can’t say they didn’t warn us! Less than a month after NIU co-founder, Yinan Li, hinted that four wheeled vehicles might present better business opportunities than two wheeled vehicles, Li has brought us the incredibly well-finished product you see here. Meet the battery-powered NIUTRON NV, and expect big things.
Detroit News

North American Car, Truck and SUV of the Year: Civic, Maverick, Bronco

Detroit — The envelope, please. . . . Ford dominated the North American Car, Truck, and SUV of the Year awards Tuesday. The wildly-popular Bronco won SUV as expected while the Maverick overcame formidable competition from the electric Rivian R1T and Hyundai Santa Fe to win best truck. The...
automotiveblog.co.uk

Kia EV6 crowned ‘Car of the Year’

The all-new Kia EV6 electric car has been crowned What Car? Car of the Year 2022. It’s the second time Kia has won the overall What Car? Car of the Year Award – and the second time it has won with a new electric car, having taken its maiden victory in 2019 with the Kia e-Niro.
CNET

2022 is the year of the electric car. Here are the new models you should know about

2022 may go down as the year the floodgates opened for electrified vehicles, with a huge number of them coming to showrooms to get almost every manufacturer into a seriously electric posture. Now car buyers can enjoy some real choice and express with their wallets what they want in tomorrow's cars. Here are the most exciting new vehicles with a plug that are coming in the year ahead.
electrek.co

Podbike to begin delivering its four-wheeled enclosed electric bike-car this year

After bringing in €3.2 million in funding and raking in a list of pre-orders, Podbike says it will deliver its first electric bike-car known as the Frikar later this year. The Norwegian mobility company Podbike has attracted attention for years as its innovative and curious-looking four-wheeled electric vehicle has taken shape.
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
insideevs.com

What's The Cheapest Electric Car Of 2022?

Today, there are more affordable electric cars than ever. Ranging from the Hyundai Kona EV to the Mini Cooper SE, it’s now possible to obtain an affordably-priced EV that’s actually compelling. Considering the federal tax credit, many EVs can go far below the $30,000 mark. If you apply...
gizmochina.com

This cool electric bike-car will actually be shipping to buyers this year

Podbike is going ahead with its plans to make the first deliveries of the Frikar, the company’s electric bike-car later in 2022. The Frikar is a four-wheeled enclosed electric bike that sports a unique design. The Norwegian mobility company Podbike is riding the waves after attracting up to 3.2 million Euros ($3.64 million) in funding together with substantial preorders of the Frikar.
Road & Track

2022 Performance Car of the Year

This past October, the Road & Track editors welcomed guests to join us at our 2022 Performance Car of the Year testing. They were Track Club members who traveled to Monticello Motor Club in upstate New York to go behind the scenes at PCOTY, pronounced “peacoaty,” our internal code. (P.S.: Want to come next year? Join the Track Club for an invite.)
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
Robb Report

Airstream’s First Electric Trailer Concept Comes With a 242 HP Powertrain and Parks Itself

After some 90 years, Airstream’s iconic chrome camper has finally received an electrifying makeover to bring it firmly into the 21st century. Thor Industries, the parent company of Airstream, has just unveiled a new battery-powered trailer concept called eStream designed for an emissions-free future. Purists will be happy to see that America’s favorite camper retains its charming retro style, although the tech inside is at the cutting edge. Built on Thor’s exclusive towable platform, the eStream is equipped with an electric drivetrain comprising two independent motors that each power one of the trailer’s wheels. This setup, which reportedly produces 242 horses and...
