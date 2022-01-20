ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Car of the Year Awards 2022: Performance Car of the Year

News - What Car?
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst and foremost, a great performance car is entertaining and involving to drive, but unlike pure sports cars, they also have to be practical and comfortable enough to use every day... WINNER: Performance Car of the Year. Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 4S. Last year, the Porsche Taycan proved that...

www.whatcar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious To Kick Off The New Year

We check out some of the most interesting cars up for grabs right now!. The classic and collector car market is a fantastically diverse tapestry of vehicles from every breed and era. Delving into the classifieds reveals some real gems waiting to find a new home with both enthusiasts and serious collectors alike. Every week we’ll be highlighting the top cars in need of a new home that caught our eye.
BUYING CARS
News - What Car?

2022 What Car? safety award contenders revealed

These five new car models are going head-to-head for the 2022 What Car? Safety Award – and all of them promise to bring big benefits and make driving safer... The new car models that are in contention to win the 2022 What Car? Safety Award, held in association with Thatcham Research, have been revealed.
CARS
automotiveblog.co.uk

Kia EV6 crowned ‘Car of the Year’

The all-new Kia EV6 electric car has been crowned What Car? Car of the Year 2022. It’s the second time Kia has won the overall What Car? Car of the Year Award – and the second time it has won with a new electric car, having taken its maiden victory in 2019 with the Kia e-Niro.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performance Car#Porsche Cars#Sports Car#Car Of The Year#Vehicles#Taycan#The Cross Turismo#Sec#Ev#Tesla#Feelsome#British
8 News Now

These slow-selling cars might come at a discount

(ISeeCars) – It took 42.8 days for the average new vehicle to sell in November and 51.5 days for the average used vehicle, according to a recent study by car search engine iSeeCars.com. Even in today’s market with inventory constraints from the ongoing microchip shortage, there are certain new and used cars that have remained […]
BUYING CARS
The Columbus Dispatch

Honda Civic named North American Car of the Year

For the third time, the Honda Civic has been named the North American Car of the Year. The Civic, which also won the award in 2006 and 2016, beat out the Lucid Air and VW Golf GTI/Golf R. The sedan version of the Civic is made in Alliston, Ontario, while the hatchback is made in Greensburg,...
CARS
Autoblog

C8s, V8s and the 2022 Car, Truck and Utility of the Year | Autoblog podcast #712

This episode of the Autoblog Podcast features Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore and Associate Editor Byron Hurd. They kick off with an overview of the 2022 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year award winners (spoiler: Ford did well). After that, they talk about GM's electric pickup strategy and whether a premium electric pickup from Cadillac makes sense. Then, they pivot to Mitsubishi and the future of the Ralliart nameplate. Will we ever get a fun, inexpensive enthusiast car from the Japanese automaker again? Then it's on to what Byron's had in the driveway for the past couple weeks, including a 2022 Chevy Corvette and a 2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Xtreme Recon. Plus, he talks about putting some new snow tires on his personal Jeep Wrangler for evaluation in Michigan winter.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
Herald-Palladium

Edmunds: Shopping for a car this year will not be the same

2021 was an unusual year for the automotive industry. While customer demand for new cars rebounded from the economic uncertainty of 2020, automakers found themselves unable to meet that demand because of semiconductor chip shortages and supply chain problems. So what should car shoppers expect for 2022? Much of the same, unfortunately.
BUYING CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

What's The Cheapest Electric Car Of 2022?

Today, there are more affordable electric cars than ever. Ranging from the Hyundai Kona EV to the Mini Cooper SE, it’s now possible to obtain an affordably-priced EV that’s actually compelling. Considering the federal tax credit, many EVs can go far below the $30,000 mark. If you apply...
CARS
GOBankingRates

The Top 8 Car Deals for 2022

Winter is car-buying season -- in a normal year. Thanks to a microchip shortage and endless months of demand struggling to keep up with supply, this holiday season has been mostly a bust for bargain...
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Airstream’s First Electric Trailer Concept Comes With a 242 HP Powertrain and Parks Itself

After some 90 years, Airstream’s iconic chrome camper has finally received an electrifying makeover to bring it firmly into the 21st century. Thor Industries, the parent company of Airstream, has just unveiled a new battery-powered trailer concept called eStream designed for an emissions-free future. Purists will be happy to see that America’s favorite camper retains its charming retro style, although the tech inside is at the cutting edge. Built on Thor’s exclusive towable platform, the eStream is equipped with an electric drivetrain comprising two independent motors that each power one of the trailer’s wheels. This setup, which reportedly produces 242 horses and...
CARS
Robb Report

Tested: Bugatti’s 1,578 HP Chiron Super Sport Is Like a Street-Going Learjet

So here it is: peak internal-combustion engine. Since Karl Benz built his Patent Motorwagen 135 years ago, carmakers have been refining and emboldening the gas-guzzling power plant that still propels most of our cars, but we’ve finally reached a tipping point. Automakers are announcing they’re ceasing the development of conventional engines in favor of hybrid and electric power trains, even setting dates by which they’ll no longer offer the former at all. Bugatti is no exception. Now with a majority of it controlled by supercar and EV-tech start-up Rimac, the French marque will go hybrid for its next all-new model,...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy