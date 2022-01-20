ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car of the Year Awards 2022: Luxury Car of the Year

News - What Car?
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA luxury car obviously needs sumptuous materials, ride comfort worthy of a magic carpet, and a super-smooth engine. But models targeting company car drivers also need to offer low emissions... WINNER: Luxury car. BMW 5 Series 530e M Sport (Pro Package) One of the dictionary definitions of luxury is...

Car of the Year! The 2022 Honda Civic!

If there is any car that has a reputation for being affordable and durable, it’s the Honda Civic. For more than 50 years, Honda has proved that its little Civic can do it all – be efficient, reliable and fun. Now, for 2022, the Civic is redone inside and out – making it a more refined vehicle than ever before.
News - What Car?

Every What Car? Car of the Year winner - which do you remember?

The list of previous winners includes models that have gone on to be huge sellers, including the Ford Fiesta, Volkswagen Golf and Nissan Qashqai. What Car?'s influence on car buyers is second to none and built on a relationship of trust with our readers that has been earned over more than 40 years.
News - What Car?

2022 What Car? safety award contenders revealed

These five new car models are going head-to-head for the 2022 What Car? Safety Award – and all of them promise to bring big benefits and make driving safer... The new car models that are in contention to win the 2022 What Car? Safety Award, held in association with Thatcham Research, have been revealed.
#Luxury Car#Vehicles#Performance Car#Pollution#Car Of The Year#530e#2 0 Litre Petrol Engine
automotiveblog.co.uk

Kia EV6 crowned ‘Car of the Year’

The all-new Kia EV6 electric car has been crowned What Car? Car of the Year 2022. It’s the second time Kia has won the overall What Car? Car of the Year Award – and the second time it has won with a new electric car, having taken its maiden victory in 2019 with the Kia e-Niro.
Road & Track

2022 Performance Car of the Year

This past October, the Road & Track editors welcomed guests to join us at our 2022 Performance Car of the Year testing. They were Track Club members who traveled to Monticello Motor Club in upstate New York to go behind the scenes at PCOTY, pronounced “peacoaty,” our internal code. (P.S.: Want to come next year? Join the Track Club for an invite.)
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious To Kick Off The New Year

We check out some of the most interesting cars up for grabs right now!. The classic and collector car market is a fantastically diverse tapestry of vehicles from every breed and era. Delving into the classifieds reveals some real gems waiting to find a new home with both enthusiasts and serious collectors alike. Every week we’ll be highlighting the top cars in need of a new home that caught our eye.
Accountancy Age

Is 2022 the year for the company car to go all-electric?

The sale of cars fuelled wholly by diesel or petrol will be banned by 2030, according to the UK government’s ‘Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution’. A ban on the sale of hybrid cars is then set to follow from 2035 in a bid to accelerate the UK’s path to net zero.
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Cars
Robb Report

Tested: Bugatti’s 1,578 HP Chiron Super Sport Is Like a Street-Going Learjet

So here it is: peak internal-combustion engine. Since Karl Benz built his Patent Motorwagen 135 years ago, carmakers have been refining and emboldening the gas-guzzling power plant that still propels most of our cars, but we’ve finally reached a tipping point. Automakers are announcing they’re ceasing the development of conventional engines in favor of hybrid and electric power trains, even setting dates by which they’ll no longer offer the former at all. Bugatti is no exception. Now with a majority of it controlled by supercar and EV-tech start-up Rimac, the French marque will go hybrid for its next all-new model,...
News - What Car?

Best Skodas for company car drivers 2022

Time for a new company car? If you're thinking of going for a Skoda, check out our top picks for business drivers - they all carry our maximum five-star rating... Skoda has a lot to offer company car drivers, with a range that spans small electric cars all the way up to seven-seat SUVs.
Grand Haven Tribune

Shopping for a car this year will not be the same

2021 was an unusual year for the automotive industry. While customer demand for new cars rebounded from the economic uncertainty of 2020, automakers found themselves unable to meet that demand because of semiconductor chip shortages and supply chain problems. So what should car shoppers expect for 2022? Much of the same, unfortunately.
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
