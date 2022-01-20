ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Car of the Year Awards 2022: Sports SUV of the Year

News - What Car?
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’d really like to be driving a sports car but can’t compromise on practicality, a sports SUV is just the ticket. The best are fun to drive, with scintillating pace and agile handling... WINNER: Sports SUV of the Year. Ford Puma ST 1.5 Ecoboost 200 Performance...

www.whatcar.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Ford and Honda win best car, truck, SUV awards

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Two out of the three North American Car, Truck and SUV of the Year awards went to Ford on Tuesday, with the popular Bronco and Maverick winning against the Rivian R1T and the Hyundai Sante Fe. The Honda Civic took the best car, defeating the EV...
CARS
Marietta Daily Journal

North American Car, Truck and SUV of the Year: Civic, Maverick, Bronco

The envelope, please. . . . The winners of the 2022 North American Car, Truck, and SUV of the Year are:. The winners were whittled from an initial list of 36 eligible cars, trucks and utility vehicles. The finalists tracked trends in the industry as consumers have moved from cars to SUVs and embraced the off-road lifestyle. Following the success of electric automaker Tesla — and under pressure from the most onerous federal regulations in 60 years — manufacturers are also flooding the market with new EVs.
CARS
Sunderland Echo

Aston Martin DBX review: The SUV with the soul of a sports car

Whatever your opinion on SUVs, and on performance SUVs in particular, there is no denying that they have had a massive impact on the automotive landscape. Porsche led the way with the Cayenne and then Macan but other dyed-in-the-wool sports brands have followed. The Lamborghini Urus is the Italian marque’s biggest seller, likewise the Bentley Bentayga and Maserati Levante have blessed these famous sporting brands with success unmatched by any of their “conventional” cars.
CARS
Road & Track

2022 Performance Car of the Year

This past October, the Road & Track editors welcomed guests to join us at our 2022 Performance Car of the Year testing. They were Track Club members who traveled to Monticello Motor Club in upstate New York to go behind the scenes at PCOTY, pronounced “peacoaty,” our internal code. (P.S.: Want to come next year? Join the Track Club for an invite.)
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Car#Vehicles#Performance Car#Ford Puma#Suv#Sports Suv#Puma St#Hyundai Kona N
michiganradio.org

Ford dominates 2022 North American Car & Truck of the Year awards

Ford is the big winner in this year’s North American Car and Truck of the Year awards. The Dearborn automaker won two of the three awards. The 2022 Ford Maverick won Truck of the Year. The 2022 Ford Bronco took the Sports Utility category. The 2022 Honda Civic won...
DEARBORN, MI
spotlightepnews.com

Car of the Year! The 2022 Honda Civic!

If there is any car that has a reputation for being affordable and durable, it’s the Honda Civic. For more than 50 years, Honda has proved that its little Civic can do it all – be efficient, reliable and fun. Now, for 2022, the Civic is redone inside and out – making it a more refined vehicle than ever before.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
News - What Car?

What Car? Awards 2022: Best car in every class revealed

But while it’s true that standards have risen massively over the years, the gap between the best and worst performers remains enormous, making the annual What Car? Car of the Year Awards as important as ever. Celebrating their 45th anniversary in 2022, the awards took place at a star-studded...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
8 News Now

These slow-selling cars might come at a discount

(ISeeCars) – It took 42.8 days for the average new vehicle to sell in November and 51.5 days for the average used vehicle, according to a recent study by car search engine iSeeCars.com. Even in today’s market with inventory constraints from the ongoing microchip shortage, there are certain new and used cars that have remained […]
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Airstream’s First Electric Trailer Concept Comes With a 242 HP Powertrain and Parks Itself

After some 90 years, Airstream’s iconic chrome camper has finally received an electrifying makeover to bring it firmly into the 21st century. Thor Industries, the parent company of Airstream, has just unveiled a new battery-powered trailer concept called eStream designed for an emissions-free future. Purists will be happy to see that America’s favorite camper retains its charming retro style, although the tech inside is at the cutting edge. Built on Thor’s exclusive towable platform, the eStream is equipped with an electric drivetrain comprising two independent motors that each power one of the trailer’s wheels. This setup, which reportedly produces 242 horses and...
CARS
Robb Report

This James Bond-Style eVTOL Looks Like a Sports Car Married a Fighter Jet

If the race to develop the ultimate eVTOL were decided strictly by looks, the Bellwether Volar would be the clear winner. The early renderings show a vehicle that looks like something James Bond would pilot, an F1 car mixed with a fighter jet that would be well suited for pulling up in front of the casino in Monaco or outrunning a horde of global terrorists. While many of the technical details remain secret, Bellwether is now conducting multiple test flights of a half-scale demonstrator model. A spokesperson told Robb Report it plans to release a video of that prototype in flight...
CARS
Robb Report

Tested: Bugatti’s 1,578 HP Chiron Super Sport Is Like a Street-Going Learjet

So here it is: peak internal-combustion engine. Since Karl Benz built his Patent Motorwagen 135 years ago, carmakers have been refining and emboldening the gas-guzzling power plant that still propels most of our cars, but we’ve finally reached a tipping point. Automakers are announcing they’re ceasing the development of conventional engines in favor of hybrid and electric power trains, even setting dates by which they’ll no longer offer the former at all. Bugatti is no exception. Now with a majority of it controlled by supercar and EV-tech start-up Rimac, the French marque will go hybrid for its next all-new model,...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy