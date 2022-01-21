ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sweden’s Storytel proposes Hans-Holger Albrecht as new chairman

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish audiobook streaming group Storytel has proposed Hans-Holger Albrecht as new chairman after Stefan Blom decided to step down, it said late on Thursday. Albrecht, 58, has held several top positions in...

wsau.com

KKR’s bid target Telecom Italia set to make veteran manager Labriola CEO

MILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia (TIM) is set to appoint General Manager Pietro Labriola as CEO on Friday as the former phone monopoly weighs a response to a takeover approach by U.S. private equity investor KKR. Labriola, a veteran TIM executive who has run TIM’s Brazilian operations for the last three years, was promoted to general manager in November, when former CEO Luigi Gubitosi stepped down following a string of profit warnings.
BUSINESS
wsau.com

UK competition regulator probes NortonLifeLock $8.6 billion takeover of Avast

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s competition regulator has launched an investigation into whether a takeover by U.S. cybersecurity firm NortonLifeLock Inc of London-listed rival Avast Plc will reduce choice for customers in the country. The Competition and Markets Authority said on Wednesday it had launched a merger inquiry, inviting...
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

New Vice-chairman of ESMA Proposes Bitcoin Mining Ban, Endorses Proof-of-stake (PoS)

The new vice-chairmain of ESMA has been very vocal about his views on Bitcoin mining, describing it as a hindrance to meeting Paris Agreement climate targets. The newly appointed vice-chairmain of the Board of Supervisors of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), Erik Thedéen has recommended that regulators across the European Union, impose a blanket ban on proof-of-work (PoW) Bitcoin mining.
MARKETS
Aviation Week

Sweden’s Savback To Distribute Dufour’s eVTOL

Sweden’s Savback Helicopters is expanding the range of rotorcraft it sells, adding Dufour Aerospace’s electric tiltwing aircraft to recent deals to distribute Aeroter’s VRT500 light helicopter and develop a new ultralight helicopter with Italy’s GHT. Savback will distribute Swiss startup Dufour’s... Subscription Required. Sweden’s Savback...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ARTnews

Deutsche Bank Taps Art Finance Veteran John Arena to Head Art Lending

Deutsche Bank has named John Arena, a former executive at Bank of America, as director for fine art lending. In his new role, Arena will be be tasked with structuring complex art loans for the bank’s ultra-high-net-worth clients. He will report to Bill Lordi, head of lending at Deutsche Bank’s international private bank in the Americas. Arena begins in his role this month, and will be based in Florida. For the past 16 years, Arena has served as national credit executive for fine art product at Bank of America, where he focused on art finance–related roles. He has previously worked at...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Peacock Taps Hulu’s Annie Luo To Oversee Strategic Partnerships & Development Of Global Streaming Plans

Hulu’s Annie Luo is joining Peacock as EVP, Global Partnerships and Strategic Development. Luo, who was previously SVP, Business Development and Operations at Hulu, will oversee strategic partnerships for the streamer and will work with sister companies Comcast, NBCUniversal and Sky on the development and execution of global streaming plans. Based in LA, she reports to Peacock President and former Hulu exec Kelly Campbell At Hulu, she was responsible for strategic partnerships, long-range planning, and new business model development. She was previously at McKinsey & Company. “Annie is an exceptional, respected industry leader with a deep understanding of the global streaming landscape,” said Matt Strauss, Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International, Peacock, NBCUniversal. “We are thrilled to bring Annie’s expertise to the stellar leadership team of streaming executives at Peacock and build upon the incredible momentum and success to date.”
BUSINESS
wsau.com

Toronto-based 1Password raises $620 million, valued at $6.8 billion

(Reuters) – Toronto-based cyber security startup 1Password on Wednesday said it raised $650 million in its latest round of funding led by ICONIQ Growth and is now valued at $6.8 billion. The massive funding comes as the pandemic driven work-from-home trend nears two years and is creating extra challenges...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Five things to know about Credit Suisse's new chairman Lehmann

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's (CSGN.S) chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio resigned on Monday following an investigation by the Swiss bank's board into his personal conduct. He will be replaced by Axel Lehmann, who joined the Credit Suisse board in October to head its risk committee following a series of scandals. read more.
BUSINESS
Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Church’s Taps Denni Manzatto as New CEO + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 21, 2022: Church’s & Co. has appointment of Denni Manzatto as its new CEO. In his new role, Manzatto will lead the Northampton-based footwear brand towards a new global growth strategy, using his significant professional experience to accelerate the international development and re-branding of the Church’s label. Manzatto joined the Prada Group, which owns Church’s & Co., in 2013, covering various positions in the commercial department. In Sept. 2019, he...
BUSINESS
The Independent

M&C Saatchi confirms accounting scandal probe ends

Advertising agency M&C Saatchi has revealed the financial watchdog has dropped an investigation into the company over an accounting scandal.M&C Saatchi, which found fame working for the Conservative Party in the 1990s, first uncovered accounting irregularities in 2019.It led to the launch of an investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in January 2020 after accountants at PwC conducted an external review, saying M&C would take an £11.6 million hit.The company is pleased to report that the Financial Conduct Authority has notified the company that its investigation of the company, first announced in January 2020, is being closed and that...
BUSINESS
ARTnews

Eying Demand in China, Christie’s Spreads Marquee Evening Sale Across London and Shanghai

As the art market in Asia continues to boom, Christie’s has reformatted its traditional mid-season London modern and contemporary art evening sales to now include a component in Shanghai. That auction, titled “20/21 Century Shanghai to London” and set for March 1, will start out in the Chinese city before the action turns over to the British capital, where a Surrealist art evening sale will also be held. This is not the first time Christie’s has spread a marquee auction across multiple cities—the house first launched the relay-sale format in 2020 as a response to Covid restrictions. The auction that inaugurated...
CHINA
wsau.com

Former Polish president, Solidarity leader Walesa has COVID

WARSAW (Reuters) – Lech Walesa, the former Polish president and Solidarity trade union leader who played a leading role in the fall of Communism, has coronavirus, he said on Friday. Originally a shipyard electrician in the northern port city of Gdansk, Walesa became a symbol of the historic changes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsau.com

France’s TotalEnergies withdraws from Myanmar

PARIS (Reuters) -French energy group TotalEnergies said on Friday it had decided to withdraw from Myanmar because of the worsening human rights situation there, becoming the latest Western company to pull out following a coup there last year. Since the coup, Myanmar security forces have killed more than 1,400 people...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KTLA

Netflix stock plunges as worries deepen over subscriber growth

Netflix delivered its latest quarter of disappointing subscriber growth during the final three months of last year, a trend that management foresees continuing into the new year as tougher competition is undercutting the video streaming leader. The Los Gatos, California, company added 8.3 million worldwide subscribers during the October-December period, about 200,000 fewer than management […]
LOS GATOS, CA
wsau.com

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Three U.S. studies show that a third dose of an mRNA vaccine is key to fighting the Omicron coronavirus variant, providing 90% protection against hospitalization due to COVID-19, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. EUROPE. * European Union health ministers were...
PUBLIC HEALTH

