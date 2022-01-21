ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Will “Keep Call Of Duty On PlayStation”

By Saqib Mansoor
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty will not be kept as an Xbox exclusive as Microsoft plans to continue releasing the popular franchise on PlayStation consoles. Taking to Twitter earlier today, Xbox chief Phil Spencer announced that he has been in contact with Sony Interactive Entertainment and has assured its executives that Microsoft intends...

