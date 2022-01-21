Why Did The Devil Tempt Eve Instead Of Adam?

In the Days of Our Lives weekly preview for January 24 – 28, more trouble comes to Salem. Read about the details and watch the latest preview below. Next week, Lani tells Abe about Ray, the man who biologically fathered her. However, she has no desire to ever meet him, and as far as she’s concerned, Abe is her father. She notes Ray was controlling abusive and cruel to her mother, which is why Paulina gave Lani to her sister Tarama to raise. Paulina never wanted him to know about Lani. Daytime vet William Christian debuts as Ray next week.

