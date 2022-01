EAST HELENA — Devin Shelton and Keaton Simpson led the way for Frenchtown and the Broncs used a 14-4 fourth quarter to ease by East Helena 60-42 on Friday night. “Credit to East Helena, they came out and shot it really well, kids played really hard…I think some of our guards and our pressure kinda wore on them a little bit,” Frenchtown head coach Brandon Robbins said. “We started creating some turnovers, getting some easier looks. Taking them out of their rhythm offensively helped us a bunch. We were able to string enough stops and baskets together to put them away.”

EAST HELENA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO