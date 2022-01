I’m in the minority as never having a problem with K-actor Nam Joo Hyuk in his dramas, sometimes he’s just passable but other times he’s perfectly cast and delivers. But he’s never bad to me ever since his School 2015 breakout. So having him cast with movie actress Kim Tae Ri who is one of the shining-est actresses of her generation doesn’t portend doom and gloom from the outset before I watch the actual drama. The previews continues to pique my interest for Twenty Five Twenty One with the new poster aesthetically creative and the new preview just delivering the requisite pretty and swoony emotional beats. The drama is billed as a love story through years and likely straddling a decade change starting from the financial crisis of the late 90’s and onward. It reminds me of 1998 dorama Meguri Ai which I loved and I felt the lovely HK-movie Comrades: A Love Story also used the same together/break up repeat but grow story concept. I love what I’m seeing so far and fingers crossed it will hit that sweet spot.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO