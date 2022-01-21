ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Éamonn S. Byrnes - Patient Centered Ethics: Pathography

Cover picture for the article“I would prefer not to, thanks” the patient replied flatly. His response caught me off guard. I was not quite sure what I was expecting in response, but the confidence and speed with which he replied was unexpected. As a medical student it is our job to learn as much as...

Clayton Abeln - Patient Centered Ethics: Pathography

It was a quiet Wednesday morning in Dr. XXX’ clinic when a patient named John (not real name due to HIPPA precautions) came in for his annual health maintenance visit. He was cheery and very nice to all of the nurses, medical assistants, and office staff. As he was brought back to one of the examination rooms, Dr. XXX and I went over his medical conditions and current medications. For an elderly male, John was relatively healthy and did not suffer from the usual medical conditions that plague the higher age groups of America. John has elevated blood pressure that is not high enough to be classified as hypertension but besides that, he had no other medical conditions and was very active. According to Dr. XXX, his blood pressure was controlled with diet and exercise but he has had to consider starting John on an ACE Inhibitor in the past due to his blood pressure being elevated into the stage one hypertension category at some previous appointments. But, his blood pressure readings were not consistently elevated and his blood pressure has been lowered at other, previous health maintenance appointments so Dr. XXX has allowed John to continue taking no daily medications as long as his blood pressure is well controlled with diet and exercise and is not consistently elevated every appointment. The only other medication listed was ibuprofen and it was only taking as needed. This was a nice sight to see in a patient’s chart because many patients of the elderly population are affected by Type 2 Diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, or some combination of those medical conditions. From being in longitudinal clinic for many months, I had come to assume that when seeing an elderly patient, I would be confronted with the challenges of managing multiple chronic conditions. After reading John’s medical chart, I became slightly ashamed that I had assumed just based on his age, that he would not be almost completely healthy and free from medical conditions. It was on this day in longitudinal clinic that I learned as physicians, we cannot assume anything about a patient’s health based on their appearance or age.
Isaiah Cochran - Why Primary Care: Pathography

What is a primary care physician? Why is a primary care physician so important? How can I go about making sure that I am being seen by my primary care physician as often as possible? These are three questions to address. People remember the heyday of medicine. This was also...
Brian Thedy Patient Centered Ethics: Pathography

Today should be relatively straightforward, just another typical day of rounding and seeing patients in the office I thought to myself as I sat at the computer and reviewed the day’s patient census for both the clinic and the hospital. We had two patients in labor as well as a full day of scheduled outpatient obstetrical visits in the clinic. I was looking forward to seeing my first patient in the hospital; I had been helping to take care of her for the past four weeks leading up to her delivery, and it was finally time for her to deliver her first baby after weeks of patiently waiting. I entered her room and exchanged pleasantries with her and her husband, whom I had heard many stories about, though had yet to meet in person due to visitor restrictions implemented several months prior to help curb the spread of COVID-19. We discussed subjects I considered to be routine; her laboratory studies on admission came back normal, her fetal heart rate tracing was stable and reassuring, and she was in latent labor. I told her we would check back on her later that day to see how she was progressing, but that she was in good hands with the nurses, who would keep a watchful eye on her and her baby.
Eamon Rooney - Patient Centered Ethics: Pathography

“She’s sitting over there in the corner finishing up her infusion; she’s looking forward to meeting you.” The nurse directed me to a woman sitting alone, and as I walked towards her, I wondered why she would be looking forward to meeting me. I was there to prepare a presentation on a novel drug for refractory triple negative breast cancer to a local oncologic journal club. She was the first patient in the area who had received the drug, and the oncologist I was presenting with thought it would be a great learning experience for me to meet her. Like any good medical student, I had read the oncologist’s H&P to learn more about her and the cancer growing within her. Her story was far from straight forward. Two separate treatments had failed, and she undertook this third treatment with the expressed understanding that disease remission was not the goal. In addition to the cancer, she had been hospitalized earlier in the year due to a covid-19 infection. Her medical record painted a very bleak picture of her on the covid ward, in the basement of the hospital, sitting at death’s doorstep. She contracted the virus after seeking a second opinion for her recurrent cancer. She lived just 6 months in remission before the cancer returned, only to spend a month on the covid floor. However, she recovered, gained the strength to be discharged, and was now trying this novel chemotherapy.
Diana Benedetti - Patient Centered Ethics: Pathography

I think it might be time to go to the emergency room, Eddie’s been sick for almost a week and nothing has helped. He wouldn’t be this bad if his pediatrician would have evaluated him last week. Yes, I understand there is pandemic but he’s had 5 days of fever and refusing to see him and the recommended Tylenol has done nothing. Even the ointment prescribed by the urgent care only seems to make the rash worse.
Michelle Cagan - Patient Centered Ethics: Pathography

During my third year in medical school, we had two four-week rotations called “flex rotations” where we could choose any specialty we wanted to rotate in. I thought, “Wow, this is awesome, so cool, I am going to do some really flashy specialties that I would love and enjoy.” So, first flex rotation was plastic surgery. That was pretty sweet, let’s be honest. But for my next rotation, my friend had constantly been nagging me to do a rotation that would benefit me more in terms of developing a solid base in internal medicine and preparing me for step 2. That specialty was nephrology. After a lot of back and forth from colorectal surgery to cardiothoracic surgery to all the surgical specialties, I finally caved and said “ok, fine, if will help me with step 2, then so be it.”
Anna Hayward - Patient Centered Ethics: Pathography

As a medical student, it’s easy to feel useless, burdensome or just in the way. As hard as I work, I don’t feel as though I’ve earned my white coat. If this were a hit TV show and someone “went down” on a plane, I wouldn’t possess the skills needed to help them. It feels like a sham, the infamous “imposter syndrome.” I am incredibly grateful for the doctors who take the time out of their busy schedules to help train me and I’ve frequently wished I was more helpful to “make up” for the time they dedicated to me. But how? It took me three and a half years to realize that I can still contribute, even if I haven’t finely tuned my medical skills yet.
Joseph Rudy - Patient Centered Ethics: Pathography

One of the most special aspects about being a medical professional is not only treating/diagnosing patients but also the ability to know individuals during some of the most private and memorable events in their lives. This past year, I was able to experience the highs and lows of medicine. From the pure elation of helping deliver a healthy baby to also being present when life altering diagnoses or events were broke to family members. Throughout my third year of medical school, I had the privilege of being a part of many intimate moments in patients’ lives.
Jacquelyn Kennedy - Patient Centered Ethics: Pathography

BD is a 26-year-old female that came in a few days before her hospital admission for a routine fetal assessment at the outpatient OBGYN office where I was rotating. She had been followed carefully due to concerns about a large uterine fibroid affecting the baby’s development. I was able to be there during her fetal U/S that day. She was alone due to the current COVID office guidelines, which I can imagine made the information she was about to receive even harder to process. The U/S technician noticed that her baby’s femur and humerus were below the 1 percentile in length. This last U/S was even lower than the previous, giving her a down trending length in the humerus and femur. It was originally chalked up to error since every other screening had been normal. However, this time my attending had some serious concerns, but there were no clear answers.
Jake Teich - Patient Centered Ethics: Pathography

I arrived at the OR lounge at 7:15 AM. My attending had not arrived yet. I took that time to introduce myself to some of the OR nurses, surgical techs, and others. When my attending did arrive, we rushed to the endoscopy room. Following an EGD and colonoscopy, we rushed back to the pre-op area, spoke briefly with our next patient, and moved onto the OR for the next procedure. We went through the day doing procedure after procedure, for the entirety of the day. I always knew that long-term care and the ability to build a rapport with my patients were major interests of mine, that is why I doubted that a surgical specialty was for me. This long-day of procedures only reinforced this idea. I thought to myself, “…this is going to be a long rotation.”
Desirae Ehley - Patient Centered Ethics: Pathography

Outrage. Frustration. Terror. Fear. Anxiety. Helplessness. These are some of the numerous emotions that were palpable on the man’s face, whom I shall call Tyler from now on. Tyler had previously been diagnosed with a malignant thymoma – a cancerous mass in his chest. His story is heartbreaking on so many levels. First of all, he was diagnosed in his early 30’s. His oncologist decided to treat the thymoma with chemotherapy, so Tyler has had three cycles of chemotherapy so far. Unfortunately, his insurance company did not approve the PET scan that his oncologist ordered. PET scans are integral in Tyler’s case because they have the ability to track the chemotherapy’s progress to see if the treatment is working. Because Tyler wasn’t able to get a PET scan, he was not able to start the fourth cycle of chemotherapy after his appointment that day.
Abigail Schirmer - Patient Centered Ethics: Pathography

I thought had my entire career planned out, until my 3rd year general surgery clerkship. I learned more than I ever imagined I could as a medical student during six weeks in DeLand, FL— lessons of surgery, medicine, patient care, airplanes, life, and even myself. Unexpectantly, my “perfect” plan changed for the better because of two general surgeons and one, life changing, patient.
DELAND, FL
uams.edu

First Myeloma Center Patient Receives Revolutionary New Therapy, Responds Well

Dave Puente of Elk Grove, California, became the first myeloma patient in Arkansas to receive the new chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell immunotherapy at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Myeloma Center, the only medical facility in Arkansas currently offering the cutting-edge treatment. UAMS announced in August 2021...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Christian Smith - Patient Centered Ethics: Pathography

Ms. Doe was a patient I encountered on my first day of my inpatient psychiatry rotation. The night before she had called 911 from her home because she began feeling scared and was having frightening visual hallucinations. See, Ms. Doe was a 65-year-old schizophrenic who had been living with the disease for over 40 years. While she didn’t always understand the nature of her disease, she did know when something was wrong and was able to understand when she needed care. The first time I walked into the room to greet her, I was immediately struck by her nature. She was well kept, with little reading glasses stashed next to her thoroughly bookmarked and highlighted bible by her bed. Even in the impersonal white walls of the inpatient unit she made the room feel like her little library. I started by introducing myself, I don’t know if it was my demeanor or my white coat but initially, she didn’t want to respond to me at all. Eventually after a minute or two of getting little to no response I prepared to exit the room. I said “ok Ms. Doe, I’ll be back to check on you later with the Doctor and maybe we can talk then. I was just leaving the room and she said “wait” and when I turned around, she was sitting up and smiling, ready to talk. I conducted a normal exam including a mental status. In it she didn’t have yet the insight to tell me her past diagnosis, but she was able to tell me in detail about the things she was seeing in the room and the thoughts she couldn’t shake. I asked her how she was feeling and she said “scared.” I eventually finished and left her room with a masked smile and a goodbye.
Will Glover - Patient Centered Ethics: Pathography

The fronds of the palm trees outside the pediatrician’s office swayed back and forth. “They remind her of the beach” Alexandra’s mother said. “Our house is on the beach, I think the palms are calming for her.” Alexandra, a 5-year-old girl with severe autism rocked back and forth mimicking the trees outside. She hummed faintly. The attending was busy in another room. The mother and the student patiently waited in awkward silence.
sweetwaternow.com

Regional Cancer Center Enters First Patient Into Clinical Trial

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center recently expanded services to offer cancer clinical trials to its patients. Now, the Center is celebrating a major milestone as a Sweetwater County patient has become its first participant enrolled into an oncology clinical trial. “By enrolling our first clinical trial patient,...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

