Éamonn S. Byrnes - Patient Centered Ethics: Pathography

It was a quiet Wednesday morning in Dr. XXX’ clinic when a patient named John (not real name due to HIPPA precautions) came in for his annual health maintenance visit. He was cheery and very nice to all of the nurses, medical assistants, and office staff. As he was brought back to one of the examination rooms, Dr. XXX and I went over his medical conditions and current medications. For an elderly male, John was relatively healthy and did not suffer from the usual medical conditions that plague the higher age groups of America. John has elevated blood pressure that is not high enough to be classified as hypertension but besides that, he had no other medical conditions and was very active. According to Dr. XXX, his blood pressure was controlled with diet and exercise but he has had to consider starting John on an ACE Inhibitor in the past due to his blood pressure being elevated into the stage one hypertension category at some previous appointments. But, his blood pressure readings were not consistently elevated and his blood pressure has been lowered at other, previous health maintenance appointments so Dr. XXX has allowed John to continue taking no daily medications as long as his blood pressure is well controlled with diet and exercise and is not consistently elevated every appointment. The only other medication listed was ibuprofen and it was only taking as needed. This was a nice sight to see in a patient’s chart because many patients of the elderly population are affected by Type 2 Diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, or some combination of those medical conditions. From being in longitudinal clinic for many months, I had come to assume that when seeing an elderly patient, I would be confronted with the challenges of managing multiple chronic conditions. After reading John’s medical chart, I became slightly ashamed that I had assumed just based on his age, that he would not be almost completely healthy and free from medical conditions. It was on this day in longitudinal clinic that I learned as physicians, we cannot assume anything about a patient’s health based on their appearance or age.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO