Iraq security officials say Islamic State gunmen have killed 11 soldiers in an attack on army barracks north of Baghdad

The Islamic State group on Friday attacked a Syria prison housing fellow jihadists and a military base in Iraq in near simultaneous deadly operations that revived fears of an IS resurgence. The jihadist group claimed both attacks but gave no indication they were coordinated. However, analysts said they strongly suggested IS was trying to boost its ranks and arsenal in an attempt to reorganise across both countries. In Syria, the ongoing assault on the northeastern detention facility, which holds the largest number of IS suspects in Syria, killed at least 23 Kurdish security forces and set "dozens of IS fighters" free, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The prison break that began late Thursday was one of the group's most significant attacks since its "caliphate" was declared defeated in the war-torn country nearly three years ago.

