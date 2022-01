It is with great despair that we read once again our COVID rate is rapidly rising inChautauqua County. COVID, an illness which we now have a vaccine for, is raging mainly due to the political swing some have given it. Politics has no place in public health Yet the political opinions are overshaddowing the science. Even our own county executive publicly stated he will not enforce a mask mandate, even when scientific studies clearly show their effectiveness. “The preponderance of evidence indicates that mask wearing reduces transmissibility per contact by reducing transmission of infected respiratory particles in both laboratory and clinical contexts. Public mask wearing is most effective at reducing spread of the virus when compliance is high.” (National Academy of Sciences)

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO