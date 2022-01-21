NEC, Horizon still having forfeits because of COVID

The NFL is curtailing daily testing of all players, vaccinated or unvaccinated, for COVID-19. In a memo sent to the 32 clubs and obtained by The Associated Press, the league said Friday that medical experts from the NFL and the players' union agreed to the change. Those doctors have seen enough evidence of a decrease in positive tests in the last month to feel comfortable with dropping daily tests.
Roosevelt Sanders, longtime former Central boys basketball coach, died this weekend, Sanders' chief assistant Robey Butler confirmed to the Tuscaloosa News.
Sanders, 84, coached Central to 699 wins, back-to-back state championships in 1990 and 1991 and four Final Four appearances.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Diamond Johnson didn’t lose confidence, so it wasn’t a lost cause for No. 4 North Carolina State. “I just kept shooting it,” Johnson said, drawing a postgame laugh from coach Wes Moore.
(EDITOR’S NOTE: Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, the “Human Highlight Film," played his college basketball at Georgia and is best known from his NBA days as the biggest star that the Atlanta Hawks ever had. As part of an Associated Press series on the NBA at 75, Wilkins talks about what it was like to be part of the league during the transformative decade that was the 1980s, and how the city of Atlanta has become his home.)
Hall of Famer Clark Gillies, a stalwart on the New York Islanders' dynasty that won four straight Stanley Cup championships in the early 1980s, has died. He was 67. The Islanders announced Gillies' death Friday night, with team president and general manager Lou Lamoriello saying “the entire Islanders community is devastated by the loss.” The team did not say where Gillies died or provide a cause of death.
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — AJ Griffin hit five 3-pointers — the most by a Duke player this season — and the sixth-ranked Blue Devils routed visiting Syracuse 79-59 Saturday. Griffin was one of four players for Duke (15-3, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) with 15 points, joining Paolo Banchero, Wendell Moore Jr. and Mark Williams. Banchero had 13 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season.
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin leads the 17-member list for the U.S. Alpine skiing team nominated Friday for the Beijing Winter Games. There are nine first-time Olympians on the roster, which still awaits confirmation from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Confetti fell and Stephen Curry flexed. He danced and celebrated a January victory against the lowly Rockets as if it were a playoff game in May. Oh how the Golden State Warriors needed this one. Curry needed this one.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Tony DeAngelo didn’t miss a chance to show his former team what he's been up to this season. DeAngelo had a goal and two assists as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 6-3 on Friday night.
