GREEN BAY, Wis. -- For much of their storied history, the Green Bay Packers were unbeatable at home in the postseason. The Packers, buoyed by the minuscule temperatures of the "frozen tundra," won each of their first 13 playoff games at Lambeau Field. Some of that mystique has worn off since the Packers suffered their first home playoff loss to the Atlanta Falcons in 2003, as they have gone 7-6 since the undefeated start.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO