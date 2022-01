Dio Brando has not just earned his spot as one of the greatest villains of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, but also one of the greatest villains in the history of anime. While the villainous vampire died during the events of Stardust Crusaders, his legacy has continued plaguing the Joestars and one fan has decided to imagine what the wielder of the Stand known as the World would look like had he been introduced in other anime series, including the likes of Dragon Ball and Berserk.

