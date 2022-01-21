ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Mbappé, Lewandowski and Messi Headline 'FIFA 22's Team of the Year

By Store
hypebeast.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a week of voting, the results are finally in for FIFA 22‘s Team of the Year. The final 11 have been narrowed down from a roster of 80 players across four main categories, and millions of fans had cast their...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Ralf Rangnick stands by decision to replace Manchester United striker at Brentford

Ralf Rangnick stood by his decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo despite the striker’s angry reaction during Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Brentford.Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford boosted Manchester United’s top-four ambitions.But the spotlight was once again on Ronaldo, who was far from impressed when his number came up with 20 minutes left.The striker trudged off slowly before hurling his coat to the floor as he sat down muttering “why?”.However, United interim boss Rangnick said: “He was asking ‘why me’?. But I told him I take the decisions in the interest of the team.“We were 2-0 up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Are Barcelona and Real Madrid on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Copa del Rey fixtures

LaLiga’s two biggest clubs were in the headlines recently as they fought out the first El Clasico of the new year in the Spanish Supercopa - an encounter Real Madrid just about edged, before going on to claim the trophy itself against Athletic Club.Now all three sides are back on our screens on Thursday night as the Copa del Rey takes centre stage, with the round of 16 ties pitting Barcelona against Athletic - a repeat of last season’s final, which Barca won 4-0. The current side looks rather different to the one which took to the field last April...
UEFA
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool result: Player ratings as Reds win to head to Carabao Cup final

Liverpool are through to the Carabao Cup final after beating Arsenal 2-0 on the night and on aggregate.They will face Chelsea at Wembley, after a dominant showing in the semi-final second leg which saw the Gunners end with 10 men after a late Thomas Partey red card.Diogo Jota raced infield to strike home the game’s first goal from the edge of the box midway through the first half, and the Portuguese forward was the star of the show, lobbing in a second to send the Reds clear.Partey had been on the pitch fewer than 20 minutes when he picked up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
The Independent

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit warning for Man Utd

What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo could be set to leave Manchester United after just one season back at Old Trafford. The Sun reports Ronaldo’s representatives have told the club that failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League would prompt the 36-year-old to look for an exit.The same paper writes that Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga is a target for AC Milan. Spurs would reportedly be willing to sell the 22-year-old for £21million, but the Serie A title challengers are said to prefer a loan deal.Arsenal have received a loan offer for former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United’s young stars provide clinical touch to down wasteful Brentford

Was this the attitude Cristiano Ronaldo demanded?Whatever about refusing to accept criticism, Manchester United’s new generation refused to accept anything other than victory.It was certainly the response, and the result, Ralf Rangnick and his team needed.On a night when they were often second best to Brentford, and mere days after Ronaldo gave such a pointed interview about the attitude of younger players, three of the club’s youth graduates scored to secure a crucial 3-1 win in the race for fourth. The table looks that bit better for United. The mood is that bit improved.That’s the spirit of youth, that feels...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea do not have psychological edge over Spurs

Thomas Tuchel has warned Chelsea not to expect a psychological edge over Tottenham after dumping Spurs out of the Carabao Cup.Chelsea will meet Tottenham for the third time this month in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.The Blues beat their bitter London rivals 3-0 on aggregate across the two-legged League Cup semi-final, but boss Tuchel has rejected any ideas of a mental advantage.“We have played three matches in such a short time which is pretty unusual and uncommon normally, that is why they know what we do and we know more or less what they do,” said Tuchel.“But it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Saint Germain#Team Of The Year#Ea
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo doubtful for Manchester United due to neck problem

Cristiano Ronaldo is a doubt for Manchester United’s match against West Ham due to a neck complaint.Having missed two matches with a hip flexor issue, the 36-year-old frontman returned in Wednesday’s 3-1 Premier League win at Brentford.Ronaldo made headlines with his reaction to being taken off in the second half by interim boss Ralf Rangnick who has revealed the forward might be absent entirely on Saturday.“Cristiano is a question mark because he has a problem with his neck,” he told MUTV.“He received treatment yesterday for two or three hours and we will have to wait to see how he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrik Schick: ‘My coach told me I’d never make it at the top level’

Just like the hang time of his extraordinary lob against Scotland this summer, there have been moments this season when Patrik Schick feels as though he’s been walking amongst the clouds. It has been seven months since his halfway-line goal left Hampden Park suspended in equal parts amazement and anguish, but that day still remains the starting point of another outlandish trajectory.It might have been a little overshadowed by the twin auras of Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland, but since finishing as the Euros’ joint-top scorer, Schick has quietly transformed himself into one of the continent’s most formidable strikers. Last...
FIFA
The Independent

Steven Bergwijn reveals Antonio Conte’s instructions before Tottenham heroics

Steven Bergwijn was delighted to follow Antonio Conte’s instructions and deliver a dramatic stoppage-time win for Tottenham at Leicester.The Netherlands international scored twice in 79 seconds of time added on to turn Spurs’ 2-1 deficit into a memorable 3-2 victory.He was sent on in the 78th minute, two minutes after James Maddison had put the Foxes on course for the three points in their first Premier League game of 2022 with a clear instruction from Conte – to score.Bergwijn, who has been subject of a bid from Ajax in the January transfer window, duly obliged, firing home from close range...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

There’s more to Liverpool than Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, says Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has played down the absence of key Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for Sunday’s meeting at Selhurst Park.The Reds will again be without their two main attackers, who are away competing at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.It will no doubt boost Palace, who lost 3-0 to Liverpool in September with the pair on target and both hit doubles against the south London outfit last season too.Jurgen Klopp’s side have coped well without Salah and Mane, winning three of the four games they have missed to progress in two cup competitions and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Brentford vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out?

Brentford and Manchester United meet for the first time in the Premier League in a rearranged clash at the Brentford Community Stadium.One of a number of fixtures to have been postponed in mid-December, Brentford host Ralf Rangnick’s side after a recent drop in form that has seen the London club slip to 14th in their debut Premier League campaign.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Brentford host Manchester UnitedThe visitors could be boosted by the return of a number of key players who missed their draw with Aston Villa, and know that an uptick in form is a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Distant memories of fortress Old Trafford illustrate depth of Man United decline

It might still be called the Theatre of Dreams by locals and broadcasters alike, keen to talk up another big game and yet another turning point in Manchester United’s meandering, confusing season, but there’s an uncomfortable home truth growing larger by the month.A literal home truth, in this case: Old Trafford is far from a fortress these days. It’s not a place teams tend to fear. More regularly of late, it has been a sounding board of discontent, a map of malaise and a representation of greater issues within the club.United are fast-approaching a fourth consecutive season in which they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
dotesports.com

EA Sports unveils FIFA 22 Ultimate Team’s Team of the Year

EA Sports has revealed the 11 soccer players who will gain a Team of the Year (TOTY) card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team based on the community’s voting. TOTY is one of the most-anticipated promos in FIFA Ultimate Team every single year because the players who gain a special card receive absurd stat boosts that make them good until the end of the game cycle. EA had shortlisted 80 options for the voting process, including goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and attackers.
FIFA
Sporting News

TOTY FIFA 22 released: Mbappe, Messi & others on FUT Team of the Year, plus upgrade and SBC info

Team of the Year (TOTY) is always one of the biggest promotions on the EA FIFA calendar and the 11 names have finally been released by EA Sports. A total of 80 players were in the running to be recognized as the best players from last year with a chance to earn a place onto the FIFA 22 FUT Team of the Year. The polls were open on Jan. 10 and closed eight days later, with the final voting results unveiled on Thursday, Jan. 20.
FIFA
BBC

Arsenal shirt inspired by Tube seat unveiled

An Arsenal shirt inspired by London Underground seats has been unveiled. The design of the Premier League club's new top was influenced by the bold pattern on the seats of the Piccadilly line trains that run past the Emirates Stadium. The shirts were created as part of a collaboration between...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy