Sweden’s Storytel proposes Hans-Holger Albrecht as new chairman

Hulu’s Annie Luo is joining Peacock as EVP, Global Partnerships and Strategic Development. Luo, who was previously SVP, Business Development and Operations at Hulu, will oversee strategic partnerships for the streamer and will work with sister companies Comcast, NBCUniversal and Sky on the development and execution of global streaming plans. Based in LA, she reports to Peacock President and former Hulu exec Kelly Campbell At Hulu, she was responsible for strategic partnerships, long-range planning, and new business model development. She was previously at McKinsey & Company. “Annie is an exceptional, respected industry leader with a deep understanding of the global streaming landscape,” said Matt Strauss, Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International, Peacock, NBCUniversal. “We are thrilled to bring Annie’s expertise to the stellar leadership team of streaming executives at Peacock and build upon the incredible momentum and success to date.”

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO