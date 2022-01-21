ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Scotland split on support for independence, poll shows

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – A poll on support for Scottish independence found voters are split on the idea, with backing...

kfgo.com

The Independent

Senior Tory MP to meet police to discuss No 10 ‘blackmail’ claims

The senior Tory backbencher who accused No 10 of trying to “blackmail” MPs seeking to oust Boris Johnson is to meet police to discuss his allegations.William Wragg said he will be meeting a Scotland Yard detective in the House of Commons early next week, raising the prospect police could open an investigation.The disclosure came after Downing Street said it would not be mounting its own inquiry into the claims, despite calls to do so by both Conservative and opposition MPs.A No 10 spokesman said it would only open an inquiry if it was presented with evidence to back up Mr...
POLITICS
The Independent

More than half of Scots think partygate saga has hurt case for Union – poll

More than half of people in Scotland think the Downing Street “partygate” saga has hurt the case for the Union according to a new poll.The research, carried out for The Scotsman also found that almost four in five (78%) respondents think Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign over the allegations of coronavirus rule-breaking parties.The survey of 1,004 Scots asked to what extent the alleged parties in Downing Street have hurt the case for the Union, with 54% saying they have hurt it either a lot or a little.More than a third (35%) said the claims have either not...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM’s study into Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge cost taxpayers £900,000

Nearly £900,000 of taxpayers’ money was spent on a study commissioned by Boris Johnson which found it would be too expensive to build a bridge or tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland The Department for Transport (DfT) said the research into the feasibility of a fixed link cost £896,681.Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy led the investigation, which found that a bridge would cost £335 billion, while a tunnel would require a budget of around £209 billion.His report concluded that the project “would be impossible to justify” as “the benefits could not possibly outweigh the costs”.In addition to the huge...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

UK set to ‘slip gently into lower league’ of nations, warns Tony Blair

Sir Tony Blair has warned that the UK is on course to “slip gently into a lower league” of nations, as he accused Boris Johnson of lacking a coherent plan for government.The former Labour prime minister said that without a radical shift in policy Britain faces “a steady, inexorable compound decline, similar to the 1960s and 1970s”.Sir Tony said that whether or not Mr Johnson survives the Partygate scandal, Downing Street’s biggest problem is the absence of a plan for the country’s future.“There is a gaping hole in the governing of Britain where new ideas should be,” Sir Tony said during...
POLITICS
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

UK lawmaker says Johnson critics face government 'blackmail'

A lawmaker from Britain’s governing Conservatives accused the government on Thursday of blackmailing opponents of Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the party's internal rifts deepened.William Wragg, a Tory member of Parliament, said legislators calling for a challenge to Johnson’s leadership have faced “intimidation,” and urged them to contact the police.Wragg accused Johnson’s staff, government ministers and others of “encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass those they who suspect of lacking confidence in the prime minister.” He also alleged that rebellious lawmakers had been threatened with a loss of public funding for their constituencies.Wragg...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson spent nearly £1 million looking at whether bridge to Northern Ireland was feasible

The government spend nearly £1m assessing whether Boris Johnson’s idea of a bridge or tunnel across the Irish Sea was viable, it has emerged.The Department for Transport confirmed on Thursday that the feasibility study for the “fixed link” cost a total of £896,608.67.It also spent a further £1.1m on its concurrent “union connectivity review”, which reported in November.The feasibility study found that the benefits of a bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland was not worth the £335bn price tax, or £209bn for a tunnel.One extra difficulty with the proposals was the presence of a Second World War munitions dump across...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sturgeon urges independent inquiry into ‘blackmail’ claims from PM’s opponents

Scotland’s First Minister has said an independent inquiry should be launched into allegations that Tory MPs calling for the Prime Minister to quit have faced blackmail and intimidation.William Wragg, chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said he has received reports of conduct amounting to “blackmail”.He said they include “members of staff at 10 Downing Street, special advisers, Government ministers and others encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass those they who suspect of lacking confidence in the Prime Minister”.With everyday right now, Boris Johnson is tarnishing the office of Prime MinisterNicola SturgeonNicola...
POLITICS
#Scottish Independence#Yes And No#Uk#Reuters#British
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s brand ‘permanently damaged’ by No 10 party row, Tory peer says

Boris Johnson’s brand has been “permanently damaged” by the No 10 parties row, a Tory peer has said, after a destablising week for the prime minister.Speaking to The Independent, Lord Hayward said that while it was “not impossible” for the prime minister to win a second majority at the ballot box for the Conservatives, it now appeared “unlikely”.The elections guru suggested that Mr Johnson could still reap the electoral rewards from a “vaccine bounce 2.0”, however, with the booster campaign continuing and Covid restrictions being eased across England.His comments came as the senior Tory MP Tobias Ellwood told The Independent...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tories face more infighting as reports emerge of rebels’ secret recording

The Conservative Party has been embroiled in more infighting as reports suggest rebel Tory MPs are considering publishing a secret recording and text messages linked to allegations of “blackmail” from the Prime Minister’s supporters.Boris Johnson insisted on Thursday he had “seen no evidence” to support the claim made by senior Conservative William Wragg that his critics were facing “intimidation” as part of an effort to prevent him being ousted from office.But The Times has reported that Tory MPs keen to see the back of Mr Johnson have a secretly recorded “heated” conversation with the chief whip, as well as text...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson told to publish Sue Gray’s No 10 party report in ‘entirety’

Boris Johnson is under pressure to ensure all evidence in the Sue Gray report into rule-busting parties at No 10 during Covid restrictions is published in its “entirety”.It comes amid reports the prime minister has regrouped allies from his victorious 2019 leadership campaign in order to shore up support among Conservative MPs in the face of the looming prospect of a no confidence vote.While some Tory backbenchers have openly called for Mr Johnson to resign – including the former cabinet minister David Davis – many are reserving judgement until the publication of Ms Gray’s report, which is expected next week.But...
POLITICS
The Independent

Defection of former Tory MP has ‘calmed nerves’ of those jostling for PM to quit

The defection of a former Tory MP to Labour has “calmed nerves” of those jostling for Boris Johnson to resign, as a Cabinet minister insisted the Prime Minister was safe in his job for now.Conservative MP for Brigg and Goole Andrew Percy said Christian Wakeford (Bury South) announcing he was joining the Labour Party minutes before Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday had focused the minds of those becoming impatient with Mr Johnson.But Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the move had been “damaging”.Mr Wakeford dramatically switched sides on Wednesday, refusing to “defend the indefensible” over alleged breaches of Covid rules.But Mr...
POLITICS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Tory MP says she was told she was fired because of her ‘Muslimness’

A Tory MP has accused a Government whip of telling her that she was sacked from her ministerial post because her Muslim faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable”.Nusrat Ghani lost her job as a transport minister in a mini-reshuffle in February 2020 following the resignation of Sajid Javid as chancellor.In an interview with The Sunday Times, she that in a briefing afterwards with the whips, she was told that here “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue at a meeting in Downing Street.“It was like being punched in the stomach. I felt humiliated and powerless,” the MP for Wealden told the paper.It...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

UK records 76,807 new COVID cases, 297 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 76,807 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, continuing a recent downturn in the number of infections, and 297 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed. The figures compared to 95,787 cases and 288 deaths reported on Friday. (Reporting by Michael...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Labour must take centre ground from Tories now, says Tony Blair

The Labour Party must capitalise on the defection of a red wall Tory MP by laying claim to the centre ground, Sir Tony Blair has told The Independent.Christian Wakeford, the MP for Bury South, crossed the floor this week, adding to Boris Johnson’s woes as he remains mired in the Partygate scandal.The former prime minister said the moment had a “bigger significance” than the Partygate row and Sir Keir Starmer should use the moment to win over those who voted Conservative in 2019.He said: “It does show that there’s a group of people who maybe backed the Tories for the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: ‘No evidence’ of No 10 blackmail claims, says PM, as Rayner blasts ‘unfit’ leader

Boris Johnson insists he has “seen no evidence” to support claims made by a senior Conservative that rebel MPs have been “intimidated” into supporting their current leader.William Wragg, in a public broadcast earlier, told his colleagues to go the police if they had been affected, even going as far as saying: “The reports of which I’m aware would seem to constitute blackmail.”Meanwhile, Labour’s deputy leader has once again accused the government of “insulting the public’s intelligence”, after paymaster general Michael Ellis told her she must wait for the outcome of Sue Gray’s inquiry into partygate before drawing conclusions about...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sue Gray report: When will she publish findings of Downing Street party probe?

Boris Johnson’s future hangs in the balance as Tory MPs await the findings of a inquiry by Sue Gray into Downing Street parties during Covid restrictions.The investigation into the gatherings reportedly obtained an email yesterday showing that an aide to the PM was warned that the now infamous garden gathering of 20 May 2020 was against the rules.The email, and reports of at least 12 other alleged rule-breaking gatherings, are being investigated internally by a senior civil servant who has been tasked with establishing the facts of what happened at each.On 8 December last year, the prime minister, who...
POLITICS
The Independent

Cabinet minister says claims of ‘blackmailing’ MPs should be investigated

A Cabinet minister has said an investigation should be carried out into “completely unacceptable” allegations of Tory critics of Boris Johnson being blackmailed into supporting him.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said ministers “need to get to the bottom of the matter” but that he believes it is “very unlikely” the claims made by colleagues are true.Senior Tory MP William Wragg said critics considering triggering a no confidence vote in the Prime Minister were receiving threats to “withdraw investments” from constituencies, as well as “intimidation” from No 10 staff.Mr Wragg, the chair of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said...
POLITICS
The Independent

Will Boris Johnson resign? Eight questions on the prime minister’s future answered

Will he stay or will he go? As “partygate” rumbles on, Boris Johnson’s future as PM continues to hang in the balance.To round off the week that saw a Tory MP defect to Labour, others plot to overthrow him and former cabinet colleague David Davis telling him “in the name of God, go”, The Independent’s chief political commentator John Rentoul answered reader questions on the PM’s future.During an ‘Ask Me Anything’, Rentoul said: “What is significant about the past few weeks is that large numbers of voters who liked him have now gone off him. Many of them feel strongly,...
POLITICS

