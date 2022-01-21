BAIT Reunites with 'Astro Boy' and Louis De Guzman for New Drop of Apparel

In celebration of the 30th annivesary of the Air Jordan 7 silhouette, Jordan Brand has released a special edition colorway “Afrobeats.”. The Air Jordan 7 “Afrobeats” pays homage to the Afrobeats music genre. Afrobeats is an umbrella term used to describe popular music from West Africa that often combines elements of various styles including fuji music and highlife with American jazz, soul and funk influences. The category of music focuses on intersecting complex rhythms, percussions and vocals for an in-depth multi-instrumental genre. The shoe is constructed in vachetta tan, black, taxi and a dark concord color scheme. The majority of the upper is dressed in a two-toned tan upper and features black and white detailing as well as purple and yellow accents on the midsole. Geometric graphic prints are highlighted throughout the shoe.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO