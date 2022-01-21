ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

BAIT Reunites with 'Astro Boy' and Louis De Guzman for New Drop of Apparel

By Store
hypebeast.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing BAIT and Louis De Guzman‘s joint effort in the “ATOM VS. ASTRO” exhibition, the California-based streetwear store teamed up with Chicago-based visual artist and Osamu Tezuka‘s classic sci-fi manga character Astro Boy once more in its latest...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Air Jordan 7 "Afro Beats"

In celebration of the 30th annivesary of the Air Jordan 7 silhouette, Jordan Brand has released a special edition colorway “Afrobeats.”. The Air Jordan 7 “Afrobeats” pays homage to the Afrobeats music genre. Afrobeats is an umbrella term used to describe popular music from West Africa that often combines elements of various styles including fuji music and highlife with American jazz, soul and funk influences. The category of music focuses on intersecting complex rhythms, percussions and vocals for an in-depth multi-instrumental genre. The shoe is constructed in vachetta tan, black, taxi and a dark concord color scheme. The majority of the upper is dressed in a two-toned tan upper and features black and white detailing as well as purple and yellow accents on the midsole. Geometric graphic prints are highlighted throughout the shoe.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Gives the Air Jordan 5 a "Racer Blue" Makeover

Jordan Brand is set to release a new Air Jordan 5 in a “Racer Blue” colorway in line with its Spring 2022 Retro Collection. Announced back in December, the Jumpman will be debuting a total of 15 new modernized installments of Michael Jordan’s classics along with the revival of the Air Jordan 12 “Playoff.” The silhouette was last seen in a low-top variation sporting an “Arctic Pink” colorway which is slated to drop before the current model at hand.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Naomi Osaka Drops Her Third Nike Apparel Collection

Taking time off the court, Naomi Osaka debuts her third apparel collection with. which takes inspiration from her favorite silhouettes, materials and colors. The four-time Grand Slam champion has been keeping herself busy with efforts such as expanding her skincare brand Kinlò’s line as well as joining the Victoria’s Secret family.
hypebeast.com

UGG® Reinvents the Rain Boot With Customizable SS22 Rain Collection

UGG® unveils its rain-ready collection, boasting three new statement silhouettes that merge fashion with function. The fashion sphere has seen a consistent reemergence Y2K silhouettes: mom jeans, moon boots, crop tops, and scrunchies are worn by influencers and celebrities alike, imbued with the unbothered swag of a precocious adolescent on a fruitful budget. UGG®, most notable for its shearling short boot iconized by Hollywood A-lists, has unveiled a new rain-or-shine collection inspired by its Classic Mini and Tasman silhouettes. Following the zeitgeist of 2000s fashion, the Southern California-based lifestyle brand has released three new styles: Drizlita, Drizlita Clear, and Tasman X in an assortment of electric neon colorways.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Hypebae

Sandy Liang x Vans Reunite for Third Footwear and Apparel Collab

Following their fuzzy kicks and SpongeBob SquarePants range, Sandy Liang and Vans are now returning for their third collaboration. Just like their previous releases, the upcoming collection features co-branded footwear and apparel. In sneakers, the New York designer has reworked a total of six shoes. The Authentic 44 DX arrives...
hypebeast.com

Lemaire FW22 Presents a Sophisticated Take On Functional Apparel

Designer-duo Christophe Lemaire and Sarah-Linh Tran have once again personified the Parisian elegance in Lemaire‘s latest co-ed collection. Fall/Winter 2022 features multi-purpose and loose tailoring, continuing the brand’s simplicity and movement-based ethos. Pieces from this season uphold the brand’s casual utilitarian motif, focusing on the elevated effortlessness of its outwear.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
argonautnews.com

Accessible Apparel

Pair of Thieves co-founders are changing the fashion game for men. Pair of Thieves has come a long way since its humble beginnings a decade ago. The sock brand evolved into a multimillion-dollar line of affordable basics for men that is sold in thousands of stores across the country, including Nordstrom and Target.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

Kiko Kostadinov Invokes the Evolution of Online Gaming for FW22

For the Fall/Winter 2022 season, Kiko Kostadinov was inspired by the evolution of online gaming and the reality of extended connection. Titled “XOLO,” the collection explores the virtual ether through dramatic silhouettes and dreamy colors. Taking place at The Museo Diego Rivera Anahuacalli in Mexico City, the Teocalli-style...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Astro
Person
Daniel Fletcher
Person
Osamu Tezuka
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Bottle and Apparel Pop In at Disney’s Pop Century Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disney’s Pop Century Resort has a new collection of apparel and a bottle inspired by the resort’s 20th century theme. All of this merchandise can be found in Everything POP Shopping & Dining. Pop Century...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Michael Dupouy‘s La MJC and Paperboy Paris Unveil a Vivid New Balance 991 Collaboration

Michael Dupouy has been a historian of streetwear culture since 2006 through his ALL GONE book series to celebrate the launch of his newest 2021 issue — whose cover comes graced with Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT imagery — he’s introducing his fifth footwear collaboration with New Balance. For this team-up, he’s also brought in James Dridi from PaperBoy Paris and together, they have all crafted a vivid 991 colorway. This special moment circles back to 2006 — the very year that he joined hands with Sarah Andelman‘s Colette for a collaborative New Balance 1500.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

BEAMS Launches 45th Anniversary Homeware

BEAMS, the prominent contemporary fashion chain and label based out of Tokyo, is celebrating its 45th-anniversary this year with a special collection of items bearings its original branding used in 1976. The label has come a long way since its BEAMS shop in Harajuku, Tokyo which measured just 21.5 square...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Virgil Abloh’s Final Louis Vuitton Fall 2022 Men’s Collection Was a Reminder of What Fashion Has Lost

For one last time, the world belonged to Virgil Abloh. On Thursday at Paris Men’s Fashion Week, Louis Vuitton presented its fall ’22 menswear runway show. It was the last full collection by the brand’s men’s artistic director, who died in late November following a battle with cancer and whose influence on fashion and art continues to reverberate. From the music — Britain’s Chineke Orchestra, seated at a long dinner table with Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, playing eight songs composed by Tyler, the Creator specifically for the show — to the models dancing around and executing a series of how’d-they-do-that falls down...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bait#Reunites
hypebeast.com

An A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 2 Retro SP is Coming This Year

According to reports, A Ma Maniére is now expected to continue its partnership with Jordan Brand for 2022. Expected to release later this year, the Atlanta retailer is now preparing an Air Jordan 2 Retro SP to release in a “Sail/Black/Burgundy Crush” colorway. Building on the tones...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The RealReal Reveals The Watches Offering The Best Resale Returns

The RealReal has exclusively shared its watch resale data with HYPEBEAST, revealing the brands and watches, beyond the obvious big hitters, that are growing in value. While it’s no surprise to see 61% year-on-year (YOY) appreciation from the Patek Philippe Nautilus, 37% from the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, 36% on the Rolex GMT Master II – Rolex overall achieved resale value of 298% – or 22% on the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, the rest of market isn’t so obvious.
APPAREL
CBS New York

Sotheby’s Auctioning Off 200 Pairs Of Sneakers By Late Fashion Designer Virgil Abloh

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sotheby’s is hosting an auction to honor late fashion designer Virgil Abloh. Two hundred pairs of the Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 sneakers will be sold online. The shoes were part of Abloh’s spring/summer 2022 collection. He died in November of cancer. Proceeds from the auction will go to his scholarship fund for Black fashion students. The auction will be held Jan. 26.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

How to Buy Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers by Virgil Abloh

The Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh sneakers are almost here. Open for bidding Jan. 26, 200 special-edition pairs of the shoes, paired with a Louis Vuitton pilot cases, are up for auction in partnership with Sotheby’s. Proceeds will benefit The Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund, which in partnership with the Fashion Scholarship Fund, supports the education of academically promising students of Black, African American, or African descent — per Abloh’s wishes. The designer, who founded and built Off-White into a formidable brand and made a huge mark at Louis Vuitton as the men’s artistic director, died at...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
hypebeast.com

Revisiting the Most Memorable AJ4s Ahead of the Air Jordan 4 Retro "Red Thunder" Release

2022 may have just started, but Jordan Brand is already bringing the heat. The latest red-hot release from the Jumpman is the Air Jordan 4 “Red Thunder,” outfitted in a classic and always popular red-and-black color combination inspired by the Chicago Bulls. The release harkens back to 2006’s “Thunder” release (and a 2012 reissue), replacing the older shoe’s “Tour Yellow” accents with hits of crimson. Since its debut at the 1989 NBA All-Star Game in Houston, the model has remained a fan favorite, distinguishing itself with signature netting on the upper and plastic lace eyestay wings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Here's Your First Look at Concepts' Upcoming Nike Air Max 1 SP Duo

Concepts is one of those sneaker boutiques that time after time pulls wild sneaker collaborations out of the bag, and continuing this streak is the rumored link-up between Concepts and. on two Air Max 1s. Deon Point, the creative director of Concepts, isn’t afraid of going bold. As these two...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Steph Curry and Under Armour Launch New 'Sesame Street' Footwear Collection

Steph Curry and have added to their Curry Flow 9 collection with a Sesame Street-themed silhouette, aimed at inspiring young athletes with the values of the iconic show. Similar to the show, which has valued diversity and inclusivity over the years, The Curry Brand and Under Armor aim to highlight these principles by combining the playful humor of the fun characters with the Curry Flow 9 silhouette. The Curry Brand is launching seven colorways to celebrate the Sesame Street characters and how they make all kids feel like they belong. Working alongside the non-profit educational organization of Sesame Street, Sesame Workshop, the Golden State Warrior sharpshooter aims to support and empower youth while invigorating communities. Curry said in a statement,
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy