BAIT Reunites with 'Astro Boy' and Louis De Guzman for New Drop of Apparel

UGG® unveils its rain-ready collection, boasting three new statement silhouettes that merge fashion with function. The fashion sphere has seen a consistent reemergence Y2K silhouettes: mom jeans, moon boots, crop tops, and scrunchies are worn by influencers and celebrities alike, imbued with the unbothered swag of a precocious adolescent on a fruitful budget. UGG®, most notable for its shearling short boot iconized by Hollywood A-lists, has unveiled a new rain-or-shine collection inspired by its Classic Mini and Tasman silhouettes. Following the zeitgeist of 2000s fashion, the Southern California-based lifestyle brand has released three new styles: Drizlita, Drizlita Clear, and Tasman X in an assortment of electric neon colorways.
Comments / 0