ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

January 6th probe tips its hand with eye-popping details in letter to Ivanka Trump

MSNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRachel Maddow shares highlights from a lengthy letter from the...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Rachel Maddow
MSNBC

New York's AG thinks Trump fraud is a family affair. What's past is prologue.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a court filing Tuesday outlining what she believes to be a pattern of fraud perpetrated by the Trump Organization and specifically Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump. James’ civil investigation is running parallel to a criminal investigation the Manhattan district attorney’s office is conducting into the Trump Organization’s activities; between the two, it seems that the Trump family may finally face some type of accountability for what prosecutors allege amounts to years of malfeasance and corruption. (A spokesperson for the Trump Organization said "the allegations are baseless and will be vigorously defended”; lawyers for Ivanka and Donald Jr. say they will continue to fight James’ investigation.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. panel probing Jan. 6 attack seeks interview with Ivanka Trump

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives' panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol on Thursday requested an interview with former U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and White House aide Ivanka Trump. In a letter to Ivanka Trump, lawmakers said they were...
POTUS
MSNBC

Congress receives Jan. 6 documents Trump fought to keep secret

It was about a month ago when Donald Trump appeared on Fox News and was asked about the investigation into the Jan. 6 attacks. "Honestly, I have nothing to hide," the former president said. "I wasn't involved in that." It was a curious response for a variety of reasons, not...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
POLITICO

The Jan. 6 committee just got its hands on long-withheld Trump White House records.

Donald Trump lost a three-month court battle to keep these records shielded. Big news: The National Archives has transferred hundreds of pages of Donald Trump’s White House records to the Jan. 6 select committee, a major breakthrough for the panel’s investigation after it prevailed in litigation against the former president.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump White House had Hannity, Fox News in the palm of its hands. Literally.

The Jan. 6 select House committee on Thursday revealed text messages that show Fox News host Sean Hannity played a more direct role in crafting the Trump administration's response to the attempted insurrection than previously known. The committee included the texts in a letter requesting testimony from Ivanka Trump, a...
POTUS
MSNBC

Jan. 6 committee seeks information from Ivanka Trump

The January 6 select committee has released a letter asking to speak to Ivanka Trump for their investigation into the Capitol riot. NBC's Pete Williams and Barbara McQuaid discuss what this could mean for former President Trump as the committee receives documents from the National Archives.Jan. 20, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Joy Reid: Trump’s ‘TV lawyer’ Giuliani marquee name among new Jan. 6 subpoenas

Rudy Giuliani has been subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection. In addition to Donald Trump’s “TV lawyer” -- a former New York mayor who is also under federal investigation for his dealings in Ukraine -- the select committee issued subpoenas to three of Donald Trump’s most prominent lawyers, aides and advisors. These are: Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, Trump legal advisor Sidney Powell, and senior Trump campaign aide Boris Epshteyn. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Jan. 19, 2022.
POTUS
CBS News

House January 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to speak with them

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is asking former President Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump to speak with them. In a letter to Ivanka Trump requesting the interview, the committee chairman, Congressman Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, notes that she was with her father in the White House on January 6 and was present in the Oval Office during a phone conversation he had with Vice President Mike Pence that morning.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy