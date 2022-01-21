January 6th probe tips its hand with eye-popping details in letter to Ivanka Trump

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is asking former President Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump to speak with them. In a letter to Ivanka Trump requesting the interview, the committee chairman, Congressman Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, notes that she was with her father in the White House on January 6 and was present in the Oval Office during a phone conversation he had with Vice President Mike Pence that morning.
Comments / 0