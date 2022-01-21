ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Analysis-A handbook of (mostly failed) radical inflation-fighting efforts

By Syndicated Content
q957.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) – More governments are seeking ways to prevent surging inflation whipping up economic trouble – and even public unrest – without raising interest rates. But as the examples below show, past attempts to rein in soaring prices without hiking borrowing costs have often...

q957.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
ECONOMY
AFP

US inflation spike also due to generous pandemic stimulus

President Joe Biden blames global supply snarls for the wave of price increases hitting US consumers and businesses, but the trillions of dollars injected into the economy during the pandemic also share responsibility. The Covid-19 crisis disrupted manufacturing worldwide and caused shipping snags, creating global shortages of key materials that combined to push prices higher. Amid a rapid recovery from the pandemic, US consumer prices soared seven percent last year, the highest in nearly four decades. "Inflation has everything to do with the supply chain," Biden said during his lengthy press conference Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Bank should ‘lean against’ longer-term inflation, MPC member says

A member of the Bank of England group that sets interest rates has warned that inflation is seeping through to parts of the economy that are normally more stable as she said the Bank should “lean against” long-term inflation.Catherine Mann said that as the UK goes into 2022, expectations of increases in prices and wages will likely keep inflation strong for longer.This in turn could reinforce raising prices and wages, she said.“In my view, the objective for monetary policy now should be to lean against this “strong-for-longer” scenario,” she saidIt is the first speech that Ms Mann has given since...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Imf#Price Controls#Gross Domestic Product#Currency War#Reuters#Fx#Turks#Axa#Argentines#Goldman Sachs
The Independent

Chile's incoming cabinet: Women, youth and a nod to markets

Chile's millennial, leftist President-elect Gabriel Boric announced his first cabinet on Friday, giving a majority of posts to women and several to former student protest leaders while also reassuring markets by naming the Central Bank chief as finance minister.Fourteen of the 24 new ministers are women, including Defense Minister Maya Fernández — a granddaughter of Socialist President Salvador Allende, who was overthrown by a military coup in 1973.The Interior Ministry that oversees domestic security will go to Dr. Izkia Siches, who was recently head of the national medical association.Communist Party legislator Camila Vallejo, who like Boric rose to prominence...
POLITICS
The Independent

Turkey's central bank ends string of interest rate cuts

Turkey’s central bank kept a key interest rate unchanged on Thursday, halting a string of rate cuts that triggered a currency crisis and sent consumer prices skyrocketing.The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said it decided to keep its policy rate “constant” at 14%, putting on hold a rate-cutting policy that has reduced borrowing costs by 5 percentage points since September despite soaring inflation. By contrast, many other central banks have increased rates to control surging prices.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insists on lowering borrowing costs to boost growth. He has long argued that high interest rates cause inflation, even...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
The Independent

Analysis: Biden finds inflation overshadows strong economy

President Joe Biden is paying a steep price for high inflation — a problem that festered during his first year in office instead of fading away as he suggested it would.His $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, enacted in March, drove what will probably be the fastest economic growth since 1984 and pulled the unemployment rate down to 3.9% at a quicker pace than experts predicted.But after unprecedented government interventions and supply chain problems, inflation is running at a nearly 40-year high of 7%. And that has soured Americans feelings about the president. It's left Biden trying to retrofit a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
q957.com

Chinese banks, insurers urged to step up digitalisation -Securities Times

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese regulators urged banks and insurers to make clear progress in their digital transformation by 2025, the state-owned newspaper Securities Times reported on Thursday. The goal was set out in guidelines issued by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), which is also promoting digitalised...
ECONOMY
q957.com

Norway’s Summa raises $2.6 billion in latest ‘impact’ fund

LONDON (Reuters) – Summa Equity said it has raised 2.3 billion euros ($2.6 billion) for Europe’s biggest-ever ‘impact’ fund, which is focused on helping meet the U.N.’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals. The Oslo-based Nordic private equity firm said the fund aims to improve health and...
WORLD
AFP

Chile's president-elect unveils young, woman-majority cabinet

Chile's leftist president-elect Gabriel Boric, whose victory at the polls last month unsettled the markets, on Friday named the country's Central Bank governor as his finance minister in a young, diverse and woman-majority cabinet. Mario Marcel, an independent politician and former member of the Socialist Party, with which he maintains strong ties, had held various roles under center-left governments from 1990 to 2008. Now 62, he was appointed Reserve Bank governor by Socialist former president Michelle Bachelet for a five-year term that started in late 2016 and continued under her center-right successor Sebastian Pinera. Marcel was the favorite of the markets, which view his appointment as a sign of moderation in the economic reforms Boric had vowed to implement.
POLITICS
q957.com

Safe-haven yen gains against Aussie as risk sentiment sours

TOKYO (Reuters) – The safe-haven yen gained versus the riskier Australian dollar on Friday as risk sentiment soured amid rekindled fears of heated inflation and aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening. The dollar took a breather from recent gains as a rally in U.S. Treasury yields stalled, but was still...
BUSINESS
AFP

Reserve Bank chief will be Chile's new finance minister

Chile's leftist president-elect Gabriel Boric, whose victory at the polls last month unsettled the markets, on Friday named the country's Central Bank governor as his finance minister in a young, diverse and woman-majority cabinet. Boric, elected at 35, will be Chile's youngest-ever president, and one of the youngest in world history.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy