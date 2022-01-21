ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL roundup: Shea Theodore scores in OT as Knights end skid

Cover picture for the articleShea Theodore scored at 1:50 into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night in Las Vegas. Theodore, who also had two assists, scooped up a loose puck near the right circle and then went...

Shea Theodore's OT goal gives Knights win over Canadiens

NHL

Theodore's Overtime Goal Snaps Skid for Golden Knights in 4-3 win vs. MTL

Shea Theodore's overtime winner propelled the Vegas Golden Knights (24-15-2) to a 4-3 victory against the Montreal Canadiens (8-25-6) on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. Chandler Stephenson kicked off the scoring for the second game in a row as he beat Sam Montembeault at 3:40 of the first. Michael Pezzetta tied the game for the Habs in the final five minutes of the period to send the teams into the intermission level at 1-1. Midway through the second, William Karlsson put the Golden Knights back on top, but Tyler Toffoli answered less than three minutes later, and the teams entered the third tied at 2-2. Montreal took its first lead of the game on a Mike Hoffman goal, but Jonathan Marchessault tied the game with a power-play goal at 11:39 of the frame. The game went to overtime and Theodore put the finishing touch on a 4-3 win for the Golden Knights with his eighth goal of the season.
Marchessault Ties it, Theodore Ends it, Golden Knights Defeat Canadiens 4-3

Brad Marchand Snatches Fan’s Phone, Records Hilarious Message Before Bruins-Capitals Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is a man of the people — and one funny guy. The Bruins forward had some fun with a Boston fan ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Capitals, in a way that only Brad Marchand could. As he made his way off the ice following pregame warmups, Marchand started giving out his usual high-fives and fist bumps to the fans there to greet him. One young fan was recording it on his phone, which is when Marchand decided to have his fun. He snagged the phone as he walked through the tunnel and recorded a rather...
Bruins Upset With ‘Cheap Hit’ That Knocked Brad Marchand Out Of Win Over Capitals

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins earned a spirited 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. Brad Marchand had to leave the game in the second period after taking a hit from behind by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, which head coach Bruce Cassidy called a “cheap hit.” Marchand suffered an upper-body injury on the play, which occurred a little more than halfway through the second period. The Bruins winger went into the corner to play the puck, and Hathaway lined him up and delivered a crushing blow right between the numbers, sending Marchand...
Theodores scores in OT, Vegas beats Canadiens, 4-3

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shea Theodore scored in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 Thursday night. The Golden Knights salvaged the final game of an extended homestand after two road games were postponed due to COVID-19, closing out the stretch 3-3-2 before opening a rugged road trip Monday at Washington.
NHL roundup

Ryan Johansen and Mikael Granlund each scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators over the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eeli Tolvanen, Luke Kunin and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which halted a four-game skid. Roman Josi had two assists and Juuse Saros made 36 saves.
Today in Hockey History: Jan. 20

Two of the greatest players who ever skated in the National Hockey League had memorable performances on this date. Plus, the number 1,000 was a reoccurring theme, a shortened season began, and a dynamic duo in Chicago hit a pair of personal milestones. Let’s take our daily trip back through time and relive the best hockey moments from Jan. 20.
Morning sports update: Vikings interview Cowboys coordinators

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KWSN.com) — Here’s your morning sports update for Thursday, January 20, 2022. – The Minnesota Vikings have completed head coach interviews with the two top assistants for the Dallas Cowboys: offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Moore just finished his fourth season with the Cowboys and third in the coordinator role. He played quarterback at Boise State and for six years in the NFL, with Detroit and Dallas. Quinn was the head coach in Atlanta for five-plus years until he was fired by the Falcons five games into the 2020 season. He joined the Cowboys’ staff in 2021.
NHL On Tap: Oilers host Flames trying to end seven-game skid

Islanders go for fourth straight win; Bruins look to stay on roll. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 11 games Saturday. Battle of Alberta renewed. The Calgary Flames...
NHL

