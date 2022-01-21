NHL roundup: Shea Theodore scores in OT as Knights end skid

Shea Theodore's overtime winner propelled the Vegas Golden Knights (24-15-2) to a 4-3 victory against the Montreal Canadiens (8-25-6) on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. Chandler Stephenson kicked off the scoring for the second game in a row as he beat Sam Montembeault at 3:40 of the first. Michael Pezzetta tied the game for the Habs in the final five minutes of the period to send the teams into the intermission level at 1-1. Midway through the second, William Karlsson put the Golden Knights back on top, but Tyler Toffoli answered less than three minutes later, and the teams entered the third tied at 2-2. Montreal took its first lead of the game on a Mike Hoffman goal, but Jonathan Marchessault tied the game with a power-play goal at 11:39 of the frame. The game went to overtime and Theodore put the finishing touch on a 4-3 win for the Golden Knights with his eighth goal of the season.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO