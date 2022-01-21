ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Walker Hayes’ Country Stuff The Album is Out Now

973rivercountry.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWalker Hayes new project, Country Stuff The Album is available now!. If fans were surprised that Walker Hayes released a new album, turns out they weren’t the only ones…Walker shares, “We weren’t even thinking about an album six months ago. ‘Fancy Like’ happened, and they said, ‘Hey, we need an...

www.973rivercountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

First Country: New Music From Maren Morris, Morgan Wade, Walker Hayes & More

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week. In 2019, Morris earned her third Billboard Country Airplay leader with “The Bones.” With her latest release, Morris catalogs her career journey from her first days in Nashville, filled with co-writes, dreams and rejections. “I drove circles around this town trying to write circles around this town/ Trying to say something with meaning, something worth singing about,” Morris sings. She references breaking through with her songs “My Church” and “’80s Mercedes” with a pointed reminder that she was a writer on the songs that first brought her radio success.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Walker Hayes: “Fancy Like,” The Unexpected Record-Breaking Song | Apple Music

Kelleigh Bannen sits down with Walker Hayes to discuss his sensational single, “Fancy Like.” Walker Hayes explains that as a 41-year-old small town father, he never imagined his music would resonate with millions, launching him into stardom. Walker did not set his sights on fame, but rather being an authentic and trustworthy father, husband and friend. However, with the help of Shane McAnally, he created a single that quickly broke records and entered the mainstream. Listen to Walker Hayes on Apple Music: https://apple.co/WalkerHayesYT.
MUSIC
CMT

New Music Friday: Maren Morris, Walker Hayes, Maddie & Tae and More

It’s the first Friday of 2022 and country music is coming hard and fast with a host of songs from some of the genre’s biggest stars. This week’s list includes Maren Morris, Walker Hayes, Maddie & Tae, Eli Young Band, Caitlyn Smith, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde and more.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Mckenna
Person
Jake Owen
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Walker Hayes
wbwn.com

Walker Hayes Starting 2022 by Soaking Big 2021 on a Beach with Family

Walker Hayes had a HUGE 2021 and is taking some time with his family to soak it in as we start 2022. Walker’s song “Fancy Like” went viral on TikTok because of the dance he and his daughter did in a video posted to the social media platform. The song then began climbing the charts and landed at #1 on the Hot Country and U.S. Country Airplay singles charts. “Fancy Like” was also certified Platinum for sales of more than one million units.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Walker Hayes will drop a new album THIS FRIDAY. Here's what his kids think!

The country singer who made "Fancy Like" famous Walker Hayes drops his next studio album this Friday! Look for 13 songs on Country Stuff the Album album. The new project features collaborations with Jake Owen and another with Carly Pearce. Among the new songs Walker has recut "Craig" teaming up with Mercy Me. Craig says that song has been close to his heart. But no one knows what their dad has planned better than his kids, so he asked them! Funny video clips.
MUSIC
Wide Open Country

The Most Anticipated Country, Bluegrass and Americana Albums of 2022

Fans won't have to wait long in 2022 for a heaping helping of new country, bluegrass and Americana albums by up-and-coming acts, established stars and living legends. January starts strong, with the debate over where Jacob Bryant ranks among 2022's most promising upstarts intensifying less than two weeks into the new year. From there, Morgan Wade, Brothers Osborne and Walker Hayes follow the lead of Jimmie Allen, Carly Pearce and other Nashville stars with deluxe editions of recent releases. The final Friday of January caps off a strong month of new music with a Maddie & Tae album featuring promising collaborations with Morgane Stapleton and Lori McKenna. On the Americana end of the spectrum, Brent Cobb takes us to church with worship music, while Keb' Mo' shares songs created with country music pals Vince Gill and Old Crow Medicine Show.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Radio#Country Stuff
Effingham Radio

Walker Hayes Releases ‘Drinking Songs’ From Upcoming Album

Walker Hayes has released more new music from his upcoming album, this time a song called “Drinking Songs.” He co-wrote the song, which finds Walker declaring his love of drinking songs while at the same time proudly six years sober. He said, “‘Drinking Songs’ is one of my...
MUSIC
soundslikenashville.com

Walker Hayes Taps His Former Life for Bluesy Banger, ‘Drinking Songs’

With his first Number One behind him — and his first Grammy Awards just weeks away — hit maker Walker Hayes is looking to his past to move forward. Even though the hip-hop influenced star is proudly sober, he taps the metaphorical keg of heartbreak for “Drinking Songs.”
MUSIC
wbwn.com

Walker Hayes is Grateful Fans Can Relate to His Music

Walker Hayes had a great 2021. His song “Fancy Like” exploded on social media, in sales and at radio. He is grateful that fans are connecting with his music. “I’m just so grateful that people can relate. That gives me a job. My kids and my wife, they get to have a father and husband, who, who just really finds a lot of joy in my occupation. And that kinda makes me a better husband and father you know when I’m with them.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
themusicuniverse.com

Walker Hayes announces album release livestream

Hayes will release Country Stuff The Album at midnight ET. GRAMMY-nominated country pop singer/songwriter Walker Hayes will celebrate the release of Country Stuff The Album with a livestream album release party tonight (Thurs, Jan 20th) at 9 pm ET via Twitch and within the Amazon Music mobile app. The concert experience, Live from Nashville: Country Stuff Album Release Show, will feature the debut of many of the songs from the project that will drop at midnight ET.
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Walker Hayes’ ‘Drinking Songs’ Veers Into Mainstream Subject Matter, But Keeps Some Quirky Twists [Listen]

Longtime fans of Walker Hayes are already well-versed in his penchant for a quirky turn of phrase or unconventional approach to a country song. Consider "Craig" — a song about a guy he met in church who helped him through some of his darkest moments — or "Chapel" — a song about the moment he realized his son's dreams might be different than his own.
MUSIC
theforestscout.com

Walker Hayes: A hard-earned rise to the top

If you’ve listened to the radio at all over the past few months, chances are you’ve heard country artist Walker Hayes’ voice singing about Applebees and relaxed relationships—even if you didn’t know it. Currently one of the biggest names in country music, Hayes continues to...
MUSIC
thecapistranodispatch.com

Swallows Parade Kick-Off Concert to Feature Country Artist Walker Hayes

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey Girl Scout Remixes Walker Hayes “Fancy Like” To Sell Some Cookies

Singer Walker Hayes took over social media in 2021 with his song "Fancy Like" and an awesome TikTok dance to go along with it. You couldn't go anywhere without hearing that song. You also couldn't go a day without seeing someone trying out the viral dance moves made famous by that song. Are you singing it in your head right now? "Fancy like Applebees on a date night...."
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Variety

Meat Loaf’s Greatest Songs: A Dozen of His Best-Remembered or Most Unfairly Overlooked Tracks

When powerhouse vocalist-actor Meat Loaf eulogized composer-producer Jim Steinman last April in Rolling Stone, the singer – who died Thursday at age 74 – said of his “Bat Out of Hell” partner, “We belonged heart and soul to each other. We didn’t know each other. We were each other.” Meat Loaf (born Marvin Lee Aday) could not have stated the obvious better, as each man’s operatic, oversized talents were only matched by their level of grand theatricality, with thundering melodicism and melodramatic lyricism at the top of the list of their skill sets. The best Meat Loaf songs – even those without...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy