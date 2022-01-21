ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

UPDATE 1-China iron ore posts third weekly gain on strong demand hopes

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

(Updates with closing prices)

BEIJING, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chinese iron ore futures surged around 3% on Friday, posting a third straight weekly gain amid hopes for strong demand, fuelled by Beijing’s fresh stimulus measures, while steel prices were range-bound as production curbs at mills weighed.

Capacity utilisation rates of blast furnaces at 247 steel mills across the country continue to recover and stood at 81.08% this week, up from 79.89% a week earlier, data from consultancy Mysteel showed.

“There is strong anticipation that steel production will resume in the medium term,” SinoSteel Futures analysts said, but warned that short-term demand for steelmaking ingredients is pressured due to the Winter Olympics and pandemic-related restrictions.

Huatai Futures noted that China’s recent monetary policy came in line with central government’s requirements, and more policies are expected to shore up the world’s second-largest economy.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange , for May delivery, jumped as much as 3% to 762 yuan ($120.12) per tonne, the highest since Oct. 13. They ended up 2.2% to 756 yuan a tonne, sending the weekly gain to 4.6%.

Other steelmaking ingredients, however, dropped on the Dalian bourse, with coking coal down 2.6% to 2,207 yuan a tonne and coke prices slipping 1.4% to 2,908 yuan per tonne.

The Indonesian government on Thursday eased a coal export ban for 139 companies after the firms met local market sales requirements aimed at averting a supply crunch and power outages.

Construction-used steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched up 0.1% to 4,711 yuan a tonne and hot rolled coils, used in the manufacturing sector, rose 0.2% to 4,822 yuan per tonne.

Shanghai stainless steel futures, for March delivery, closed up 0.9% at 18,500 yuan a tonne, after surging to a daily trading limit on Thursday fuelled by nickel prices.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Oil prices tally a fifth consecutive week of gains

Oil prices finished lower on Friday, but scored a fifth consecutive weekly rise. "Crude prices may not have a one-way ticket to $100 oil, but the supply-side fundamentals certainly support that could happen by the summer," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. "The next few trading sessions could be difficult for energy traders as oil prices may move more so on investor positioning ahead of Wednesday's FOMC policy decision and over a handful of brewing geopolitical risks, that include Russia-Ukraine tensions, Iran nuclear talks, and developments with global handling over North Korea." March West Texas Intermediate crude fell 41 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $85.14 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The U.S. benchmark, based on the front-month contract, rose 2.2% for the week, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle lower as February WTI contracts expire

Oil prices finished with a loss on Thursday after the Energy Information Administration reported an unexpected weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories. However, concerns over potential disruptions to global crude supplies, particularly as the market weighs the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, helped to limit price losses. February West Texas Intermediate crude fell 6 cents, or nearly 0.1%, to settle at $86.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract, which expired at the end of the session, finished Wednesday at the highest since October 2014. March WTI oil , which is now the front-month contract, settled at $85.55, down 25 cents, or 0.3%.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Steel#Steel Mills#Yuan#Chinese#Huatai Futures#Indonesian
The Independent

Asian shares slide after more losses on Wall Street

Shares were lower in Asia on Friday after a late afternoon sell-off wiped out gains for stocks on Wall Street. Tokyo fell 0.9% after Toyota Motor Corp. announced production cuts due to parts shortages. Other major regional markets also fell. Oil prices slipped, with the U.S. benchmark crude down as much as 2.3%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.78% from 1.83% late Thursday. Investors are bracing for higher interest rates and stocks are headed for weekly losses in what has so far been a losing month. Surging coronavirus cases have added to jitters over supply...
STOCKS
kitco.com

Fortescue, Sinosteel sign deal to assess Western Australia iron ore project

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group Ltd said on Friday it had signed an agreement with Sinosteel to complete a rapid assessment of the Chinese state-owned metals trader's Midwest Magnetite project in Western Australia. After completion of the year-long assessment, Fortescue has the option to acquire up to...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Alibaba stock surges as interest rate cut in China fuels broad rally

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shot up 5.9% in premarket trading Thursday, putting it on track for the biggest gain this year, as an interest rate cut by the People's Bank of China helped fuel a rally in the U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies. Among other more-active shares of China-based companies, JD.com Inc. jumped 6.7%, Nio Inc. rallied 2.7%, DiDi Global Inc. climbed 3.2%, iQIYI Inc. gained 4.3%, XPeng Inc. rose 2.7% and Baidu Inc. gained 5.0%. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF was up 3.7% while futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.5%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Oil prices mark another finish at the highest since 2014

Oil prices rallied on Wednesday to mark another settlement at their highest since October 2014. "We've seen fresh 7-year highs for both Brent and U.S. crude oil prices, as concerns over geopolitical tensions serve to keep a floor under prices," while a temporary pipeline outage between Iraq and Turkey "added another layer of complexity to the story for oil prices and serves to keep markets on edge," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. The flow of oil through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline has resumed following an explosion nearby that led to its shutdown, news reports said. Adding support to oil prices, the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth expectations for 2022. February West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by $1.53, or 1.8%, to settle at $86.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month WTI contract finish since Oct. 8, 2014, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
mining-technology.com

BHP warns of difficult outlook for iron ore

In an operational review, the mining giant cut guidance for its coking coal division, citing absenteeism due to the Omicron variant. BHP, the world’s biggest mining company, has warned investors of an increasingly troubling outlook for its iron ore business due to the proposed easing of border restrictions in Western Australia (WA).
METAL MINING
Reuters

BHP posts 5% jump in second-quarter iron ore output

Jan 19 (Reuters) - BHP Group on Wednesday reported a 5% rise in iron ore production for the second quarter, driven by strong performance at its Jimblebar mine and ramped up production at South Flank in Western Australia. Iron ore production from Western Australia was 73.9 million tonnes (Mt) in...
METAL MINING
Bloomberg

Iron Ore Leads Industrial Metals Higher as China Pledges Support

Iron ore led gains among industrial metals as China vows to use more monetary policy tools to spur the economy, brightening the outlook for raw materials demand. Futures in Singapore climbed over 3% to more than $130 a ton, while base metals including nickel and copper continued their new year rally.
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Xilinx gains on report of status update for China's review of the AMD deal

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) rose 1% on a report that China's antitrust regulator is working on a sign-off procedure for Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ:AMD) planned acquisition. The companies' remedy plan has been approved by the China's State Administration for Market Regulation ("SAMR"), according to traders, who cited a report that's circulating around this morning.
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Australia’s Lynas posts record revenue on strong demand for rare earths

(Reuters) -Australia’s Lynas Rare Earths Ltd posted record second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as demand for metals used in electric vehicles (EVs) grew amid a global push for reducing carbon emissions. The prices of neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr), widely used to make magnets that power EV motors, have nearly tripled...
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Iron ore price back above $130 as China pledges support

Iron ore led gains among industrial metals Wednesday as China vows to use more monetary policy tools to spur the economy, brightening the outlook for raw materials demand. Futures in Singapore climbed over 3% to more than $130 a tonne. Dalian iron ore jumped nearly 5%, while benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $131.23 a tonne during morning trading, up 2.8% compared to Tuesday’s closing, according to Fastmarkets MB.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Rio Tinto quarterly iron ore shipments fall 5%

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto on Tuesday reported a 5.4% drop in its fourth-quarter iron ore shipments, hit by a delay in completion of a new greenfield mine in Western Australia and lower demand from top consumer China as it looks to cut carbon emissions. The world’s biggest iron...
METAL MINING
mining.com

Iron ore price recovers despite economic weakness in China

The iron ore price recovered from losses on Tuesday even as consumption by the construction sector remained weak in China, with mills cutting production ahead of holidays. According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $127.65 a tonne during morning trading, up 1.6% compared to Monday’s closing.
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Iron ore price slides as China’s economy slows

The iron ore price fell on Monday on signs of continuing economic weakness in China. The drop came despite a surprise easing of monetary policy by the Chinese central bank and also weighed on other Dalian steelmaking inputs and steel futures in Shanghai. According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

285K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy