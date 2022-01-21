ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Holmgren leads No. 1 Gonzaga over San Francisco 78-62

Times Leader
 1 day ago

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 23 points, Chet Holmgren added 22 and top-ranked Gonzaga beat San Francisco 78-62 on Thursday night in a makeup game after their Jan. 6 contest was postponed by COVID-19 issues.

Anton Watson scored 11 points and Andrew Nembhard 10 for Gonzaga (15-2, 4-0 West Coast), which regained the No. 1 ranking Monday after Baylor lost a pair of games.

This was Gonzaga’s eighth consecutive victory and the 62nd in a row at home, the longest streak in the nation. It was also the Bulldogs’ 22nd straight win over the Dons, dating to 2012.

Jamaree Bouyea scored 25 points and Khalil Shabazz 15 for San Francisco (15-4, 2-2), which is off to its best start in decades. Yauhen Massalski had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Neither team shot well in what turned into a defensive battle. Gonzaga made just two of its first 11 shots as the Dons jumped to a 15-4 lead.

The Bulldogs replied with a 17-2 run to build a 21-17 lead.

Holmgren’s 3-pointer capped a late 7-0 run that lifted Gonzaga to a 36-33 lead at halftime.

Gonzaga opened the second half with a 20-7 run, led by nine points by Holmgren, for a 56-40 lead. The Zags pulled away after that.

BIG PICTURE

San Francisco: The Dons opened the season with a 13-1 record … Bouyea is third in scoring in the WCC at 17.9 points per game … The Dons lead the WCC in 3-point baskets at 9.7 per game, but made just six Thursday night.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs have won 25 straight conference games, the longest streak in the country, dating to a loss at BYU in 2020. … Gonzaga leads the nation in scoring at 90.9 points per game and in field goal shooting at 53.9%. … The Zags’ string of three straight games scoring over 100 points ended in this defensive battle.

San Francisco: Plays at Pepperdine on Saturday.

Gonzaga: Hosts Loyola Marymount on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Times Leader

