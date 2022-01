First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos and albums that dropped this week. Over the course of more than two decades and 17 albums, this Texas singer-songwriter has painstakingly built a career on an unabashedly country sound and wholesome, resonant songs about love and life. On “Unwanted Man,” he is lonely and on his own, until his lover makes him feel found and needed. Watson offers one of his most soulful vocal tracks to date on this song he co-wrote with Bob DiPiero.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO