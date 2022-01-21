Vigil Set for Saturday to Bring Attention to Search for Missing Santa Rosa Mom

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As Pittsburgh Police continue the search for two people who are accused of killing 15-year-old Marquis Campbell, some of those closest to him are remembering him. Campbell was shot twice in the chest by two masked suspects who remain at large. The shooting happened just outside Oliver Citywide Academy right around dismissal time Wednesday afternoon. He was taken to Allegheny General Hospital, where he died a short time later. The Oliver Citywide Academy principal calls it a devastating loss for the community. “He was a kid that all of the staff really loved and cared deeply about him. He’s going...

1 DAY AGO