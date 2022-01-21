ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Vigil Set for Saturday to Bring Attention to Search for Missing Santa Rosa Mom

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTerra Trunick went missing in Santa Rosa on Jan....

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

cbslocal.com

Person Of Interest In Zion Foster Case Turns Himself In

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police say a person of interest in the case of a missing teen turned himself in. Wednesday, Detroit Police Chief James White named Jaylin Brazier as a person of interest. A short time later, Brazier turned himself in at a local precinct. Foster was last...
DETROIT, MI
Santa Rosa, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Marquis Campbell: Teen Shooting Victim With ‘Contagious’ Smile Likely Was Targeted, Police Say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As Pittsburgh Police continue the search for two people who are accused of killing 15-year-old Marquis Campbell, some of those closest to him are remembering him. Campbell was shot twice in the chest by two masked suspects who remain at large. The shooting happened just outside Oliver Citywide Academy right around dismissal time Wednesday afternoon. He was taken to Allegheny General Hospital, where he died a short time later. The Oliver Citywide Academy principal calls it a devastating loss for the community. “He was a kid that all of the staff really loved and cared deeply about him. He’s going...
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Gets 14 Years in Prison for Domestic Violence

A 60-year-old Santa Rosa man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for domestic violence and residential burglary. John Amaral received his sentence this week after pleading “no contest” to the charges last November. Amaral also admitted a prior strike conviction under California’s Three Strike’s Law. In addition to the prison sentence, the court also issued a 10-year criminal protective order, which is the maximum duration permitted by law. In March of 2020, Amaral broke into his ex-girlfriend’s residence in Rohnert Park, chased and tackled her to the ground, and then punched her several times in the face. After the attack Amaral attempted to flee, however, officers immediately arrived and arrested him.
SANTA ROSA, CA
The Independent

Mackenzie Hopkins: Suspect killed Mackenzie Hopkins after girlfriend used her as cover story, police say

The girlfriend of a Kansas City man accused of a savage attack that left a young mother dead and her 4-year-old daughter fighting for her life gave her boyfriend a fake ‘cover story’ that she would be with the victims on the night of the murder, police say.Jose Escalante-Corchado, 24, has been charged the first-degree murder of nursing assistant Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, and a first-degree assault of her daughter at their home in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday. Ms Hopkins’ body was found in a bathtub and her daughter unconscious in a bed with “severe blunt force trauma to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

During Search For Missing Mom, Investigators Find 'Headless Torso' In Freezer At Her Boyfriend’s Alleged Meth Lab

While searching for a missing Louisiana mother, investigators uncovered a dismembered body in a freezer at her boyfriend’s alleged meth lab. Police have been searching for Julia Dardar, 36, since her estranged husband Michael Dardar reported her missing last month, and have been in close contact with her boyfriend Benjamin Beale, 34, NOLA reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Vigil Set
KTVU FOX 2

Arrest made in deadly weekend shooting in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - An arrest has been made in a weekend shooting that left one person dead, according to Santa Rosa Police Department. The fatal shooting happened during an argument outside a popular food truck on the 800 block of Sebastopol Ave on Saturday at 12:51 a.m., officials said.
SANTA ROSA, CA
cbslocal.com

Man Found Pinned to Death Between Pickup Truck, Pole In East Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) — A person’s death is under investigation after being found pinned between a truck and a pole Wednesday night, police said. The person became pinned between a Ford F-250 and a pole just before 10 p.m. in the 2600 block of 75th Avenue near the Eastmont Mall and Liberation Park.
OAKLAND, CA
Public Safety
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Man Hit by Car in Lake County, Dies at the Scene

A Santa Rosa man has died after being hit by a car while walking on Highway 20 in Lake County. It happened on Saturday night on the eastbound side of the highway near the intersection with Hutchins Road in the town of Nice. The 58-year-old man was in the roadway for unknown reasons when he was hit by a car, dying at the scene. The driver, a 29-year-old Lucerne man, said he was unable to stop his vehicle in time. He’s not suspected of driving under the influence. The identity of the deceased has not been released.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Fatality in Rio Vista Crash a Santa Rosa Woman

A Santa Rosa woman has been identified as the person who died in a multiple-vehicle pile-up Rio Vista. The crash happened Saturday morning on Highway 12 and Highway 160 on “the Sacramento County side” of the Rio Vista Bridge. Six vehicles were involved, killing 72-year-old Linda Martinez-Harper. She suffered serious injuries and was taken to NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield, where she died from her injuries. The investigation into the crash is ongoing but the area was reported to have heavy fog at the time of the incident. It’s unclear whether anyone else involved was injured.
RIO VISTA, CA
cbslocal.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved In Four-Car Collision In Brentwood

Former California Governor and actor Arnold Schwarzengger was involved in a four-car collision in Brentwood on Friday. According to reports, the actor rolled through a 'red arrow' traffic signal and collided with a vehicle attempting to make a u-turn. One injury was reported, and that person, who is not the former governor, was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS DFW

Standoff Between Snakes & Young Southlake Girl Ends With ‘Daring’ Drainage Pipe Rescue

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A young girl’s outdoor adventure, after spending time in quarantine at home in North Texas, ended underground in a snake standoff. According to Southlake DPS, after lunch and finishing homework, sisters Tori and Carly were allowed to play outside. At some point, Tori made the decision to crawl into a drainage pipe. (credit: Southlake DPS) Officials say she climbed through the tight tunnel and then turned around to go back when she saw a large, black snake. It was later determined that the 12-year-old had seen a rat snake, but it probably seemed larger and more ominous to the...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CBS Sacramento

Coroner Identifies North Highlands Homeowner Shot Dead During Burglary

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — The North Highlands homeowner shot dead with his own gun after an intruder entered his home earlier this week has been identified. A Sacramento County coroner identified the victim as Gennadiy Ivanovich Mironov, 62. The shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Greenlawn Way, a residential cul-de-sac just off Madison Avenue, west of I-80. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was breaking into cars in the area and also broke into a detached building at a nearby residence. Inside, the suspect likely found a gun from a gun safe stored there. When Mironov confronted the suspect, the suspect fatally shot him. The sheriff’s office said Thursday that there still has been no arrest. No suspect information was available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
ksro.com

Five Teens Arrested for Vandalism in Santa Rosa

Five teenage suspected gang members are facing charges after allegedly breaking into someone’s home and vandalizing their vehicle in Santa Rosa. Investigators believe the teens were targeting a juvenile living at the home when they showed up armed with baseball bats and brass knuckles Wednesday afternoon and kicked in the door. The teens also allegedly deflated the tires of a sedan on the property and broke its windows and taillights. Witnesses say the teens were yelling gang challenges to identify their affiliation during the incident, which lasted several minutes. Police found the teens fleeing the scene in a Chevrolet Impala and arrested them.
SANTA ROSA, CA

