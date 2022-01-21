AWS Joins Board Of prpl Foundation To Standardize Orchestration Of CPE Software With The Cloud

A recent campaign leveraging public cloud infrastructure is deploying not one, but three commercial Remote Access Trojans (RATs). Nanocore, Netwire, and AsyncRAT payloads are being deployed from public cloud systems in what Cisco Talos suggests is a way for cyberattackers to avoid having to own or manage their own private, paid infrastructure -- such as through 'bulletproof' hosting which may eventually capture the interest of law enforcement.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO