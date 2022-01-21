ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Noname Security Raises $135 Million In Series C At $1Billion Valuation, Becomes First API Security Unicorn

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 1 day ago

Rapid adoption by Fortune 500 solidifies company’s complete, proactiv. Noname Security, the leading API security company, announced it has secured $135 million in Series C funding at $1B valuation. The funding round was led by Georgian and Lightspeed, with meaningful participation from existing investors including Insight Partners, Cyberstarts, Next47, Forgepoint, and...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Aucnet Joins Global Mobility Blockchain Standardization Consortium “MOBI”

Aucnet Inc., based in Tokyo, Japan, announced that it has joined the Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative headquartered in Los Angeles in the US state of California, a global nonprofit consortium that develops blockchain-based technologies and standards for next-generation mobility. Through its participation in MOBI, Aucnet seeks to contribute to a sustainable society by developing circular distribution platforms for electric vehicles (EVs) and their batteries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
aithority.com

MarTech Mention Me Secures $25 Million in Series B Funding Round

The customer advocacy platform will use the funding to fuel international expansion and product development. Mention Me, the customer advocacy platform, has secured a $25m Series B round, led by Octopus Ventures. Lead investor from the prior round Eight Roads Ventures also participated. The London-based scale-up helps businesses turn referrals...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Managed Security Service#Apis#Security Company#Georgian#Insight Partners#The Syndicate Group#Api Security#Ibm Security X Force
healthcareittoday.com

Wheel Raises $150 Million Series C to Power the Virtual-First Care Revolution

Wheel, the health tech company powering the next generation of healthcare, today announced a $150 million Series C round co-led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Tiger Global. New investors Coatue and Salesforce Ventures participated in the round, along with existing investors CRV, Tusk Venture Partners, and Silverton Partners. This brings Wheel’s total funding to $216 million to date, including a $50 million Series B round in May 2021. Wheel will use this new round of funding to continue accelerating the next chapter of healthcare innovation by helping more companies introduce virtual-first care to their millions of patients.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Personetics Secures Over $160 Million In 2021 And Accelerates The Global Expansion Of Its AI-Driven Personalization And Engagement Solutions For Financial Institutions With $85 Million Investment From Thoma Bravo

Over 120 million bank customers are now ‘self-driving’ their finances with Personetics’ Engagement Platform and improving their financial well-being. Personetics’ Engagement Platform has generated over 6.5bn insights and saved for customers utilizing its business solutions over $500m. Personetics partners with over 80 financial institutions in 30...
SMALL BUSINESS
aithority.com

Pavilion Data Raises $45 Million to Expand Its Platform for Accelerating Data Analytics

Pavilion Data Systems, the leading data analytics acceleration platform provider and a pioneer of NVMe-oF, announced major successes on multiple fronts in 2021, underscoring the strong demand for its dense high-performance data analytics platform and laying the groundwork for increased momentum in 2022. Pavilion Data Systems raised a $45 million round led by Kleiner Perkins and Artiman Ventures. This funding, combined with the rapid growth of its customer base, strong business momentum, and key executive hires, including Dario Zamarian as CEO, positions Pavilion to address the increasing need for a high-performance, dense, and scale-out flash storage platform for analytics and AI/ML applications.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

NCR And Google Cloud Grow Partnership To Boost Cloud-Driven Transformation In Retail

As retailers across the globe are navigating the ripple effects of COVID-19, an ongoing labor shortage, supply chain difficulties and consumers’ rising expectations, NCR Corporation and Google Cloud are partnering to help them to turn these challenges into opportunities. With the expansion of their strategic partnership, NCR and Google Cloud are now bringing additional platform and cloud capabilities, including AI and machine-learning solutions to retailers worldwide, giving them access to best-in-class tools and unmatched flexibility to deliver exceptional in-store experiences for consumers.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
aithority.com

PhotoShelter Acquires UK-Based Third Light To Accelerate Growth And Global Leadership In Digital Asset Management

– Expands DAM capabilities for enterprises, organizations, and visual creatives. – Scales platform and team to accelerate product innovation and growth. – Meets global demand for faster, easier, smarter cloud-based collaboration tools. PhotoShelter, a leading provider of digital asset management (DAM) software trusted by thousands of global organizations and enterprises,...
MLB
aithority.com

Amgen Ventures Invests In TileDB To Advance Their Universal Database

TileDB, Inc. a pioneering database company, announced a strategic investment from Amgen Ventures, joining recent strategic investments from Lockheed Martin Ventures and NTT Docomo Ventures. The funding will be used to advance the vision and development of the TileDB universal database. Today’s life sciences data analytics workflows use file formats...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Colorcon Ventures Invests in Intelligent Pharma Manufacturing System Provider Apprentice.io

Colorcon Ventures, the corporate venture fund of Colorcon Inc., has invested in Apprentice.io, a leading provider of Intelligent Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) designed specifically for the life sciences industry. Apprentice offers a dynamic, end-to-end platform with a suite of software applications designed to streamline batch-based manufacturing and remote collaboration. Solutions...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Ateliere Creative Technologies Launches Cloud-Based Connect Supply Chain Platform On AWS Marketplace

Ateliere enables easy purchasing of their digital supply chain platform in AWS Marketplace, allowing customers to take advantage of existing AWS relationships and incentives. Ateliere Creative Technologies announced that its award-winning Ateliere Connect cloud-native content supply chain platform is now available in AWS Marketplace, an online software store that helps customers find, buy, and use software and services that run on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). This availability means media and entertainment companies of all sizes can easily purchase Ateliere Connect with just a few clicks, removing the barriers of complicated sourcing projects and legal hassles.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Sandvine Extends its Relationship with TELUS through Multi-Year Deal

Sandvine announced that it has signed a multi-year contract with TELUS, a world-leading communications technology company. TELUS will use Sandvine’s Application and Network Intelligence solutions on Google Cloud to further assist the company in monitoring and managing expected growth in mobile data and video traffic across its network. A...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Insurity Completed 52 Customer Go-Lives On Its Configurable Cloud-Native Platform In 2021

These implementations of Insurity’s cloud-based solutions enable Insurity customers to seamlessly engage with an ecosystem of partners, services, and applications as they capitalize on emerging technologies and new business opportunities. Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, announced that it completed 52 go-lives...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Script3 Launches First DeFi Protocol Built on the Stellar Network

Script3, a decentralized finance (DeFi) studio focused on strategic building, announced the launch of YieldBlox, a Stellar-based decentralized lending protocol. YieldBlox enables users and services to lend and borrow directly from one another without the need for third parties. Alexander Mootz, Script3 Co-Founder and CTO, commented on the news, “At...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Green Project Technologies, a SaaS-based ESG Accounting Platform Serving Private Markets and Supply Chains, Closes Over $1.8 Million in Seed Funding

Green Project Technologies, Inc., a leading SaaS-based ESG data management and reporting platform for SMEs, portfolio companies and supply chain constituents, announced it has raised over $1.8 million in its seed financing round. Blue Collective led the round alongside strategic investments from Centre Lane Partners and other partners. Green Project...
ADVOCACY
aithority.com

Voyager Digital CEO Withdraws Automatic Securities Disposition Plan

Voyager Digital Ltd. one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, announced that Stephen Ehrlich, CEO and Director, has withdrawn the automatic securities disposition plan (ASDP) that was previously announced on December 31, 2021. No shares have been sold under the plan. The ASDP will, in accordance with its terms, terminate 30 days from the date of this press release.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Outreach Adds Prasad Raje as Chief Product Officer; Furthers Company’s Investment in Product Innovation

Outreach, the fastest-growing sales execution platform provider, announced Prasad Raje has joined the company as Outreach’s first Chief Product Officer. Raje is a seasoned product veteran with more than 25 years of experience building and scaling enterprise software businesses. As CPO, Raje will be responsible for driving Outreach’s product...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Reltime DeFi Ecosystem Is Shaking Things up With a Switch to PoA Based Blockchain Network, a First in Its Sector and Is en Route to Change Decentralized Finance for the Better

PoA is an alternative consensus mechanism that depends on known and reputable validators to create blocks and provide computational power to a network. Reltime is in the process of developing a PoA based blockchain, where the application will allow the lenders to login to the platform with their wallets, list the Reltime tokens that they own in the platform, and receive interest from borrowers. Once logged in, the lender would have access to view the listed assets and their data. They will select the support they want to lend on the platform and set an interest rate. The users will also have provisions to assume the role of a borrower and view all assets put up for lending in the platform. The user will be able to borrow the asset after depositing a specified quantity of guaranteed fee in Reltime tokens into the Escrow Account and view their current borrowing status and their wallet balance.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Sekisui Medical Co., Ltd. adopts CCH Tagetik Expert Solution From Wolters Kluweras Budget and Global Management Platform Solution

Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, announced that Sekisui Medical Co., Ltd., has adopted CCH Tagetik expert solution as a consolidated solution for both budget and global management. Sekisui Medical, a member of the Sekisui Chemical Group, offers products and services in fields such as diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and drug development. CCH Tagetik has also been adopted by the North American branches of Sekisui Medical, where it is additionally used for sales management.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy