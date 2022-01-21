ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

TurinTech evoML Reduces AI’s Carbon Emissions By 50% With Multi-Objective Optimisation

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 1 day ago

TurinTech is the first to use multi-objective optimisation to enhance machine learning models and increase deployment speed. TurinTech, the UK company which empowers businesses to build efficient and scalable AI by automating the whole data science lifecycle, has announced its greener AI platform- evoML- which reduces AI’s carbon emissions by...

aithority.com

towardsdatascience.com

Visualising the World’s Carbon Dioxide Emissions with Python

Illustrating the stark reality of global carbon dioxide emissions with Python. For some reason, climate change has been in the news a lot recently. Specifically the link between carbon dioxide emissions from our cars, factories, ships, planes (to name a few) and the warming of our planet via the greenhouse effect. The image above shows the world’s short cycle carbon dioxide emissions in 2018. Aside from looking fantastic and almost artistic, it provides useful context for where the world’s emissions are actually coming from. The map clearly shows the world’s emissions are dominated by North America, Europe, China and India. Zooming in on different areas reveal loads of interesting features, in North America and Europe there are bright areas on highlighting major cities, all linked with bright areas corresponding to the main roads. At sea, the major shipping lanes can be picked out, e.g. China — Singapore — Malacca Strait — Suez Canal stands out as a particularly bright line. There are also a series of curved lines corresponding to the major air routes, in particular leading between North America and Europe. Population density can be used to explain a lot of this map however there are some notable exceptions. For example, parts of South America are brighter than expected and West Africa is perhaps a bit dimmer than expected. In contrast, the Nile, where 95% of Egypt's population lives, is lit up like a Christmas tree. With that said it is important to note that these maps are purely qualitative and not quantitative so it is important to be careful about what conclusions are drawn from them.
SCIENCE
El Paso News

City, General Motors partner to reduce carbon emissions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City announced Thursday a new partnership with General Motors to help El Paso catch up in the infrastructure race to charge electric vehicles. According to Tommy Gonzales this partnership will be bringing new jobs to city along with a wave of new technology.
EL PASO, TX
aithority.com

Concrete-AI Raises $2 Million to Commercialize Data Science Platform that Reduces the Cost and Embodied Carbon Footprint of Concrete

Concrete-AI announced it has raised $2 million in a seed financing round with participation by the Grantham Foundation for the Protection of the Environment, a prominent family office and other marquee investors. This financing will accelerate the rollout of Concrete-AI’s pioneering data science platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to optimize supply chains and materials selection to bring new efficiencies to the design, proportioning and production of concrete mixtures. Concrete-AI’s platform delivers unparalleled reductions in the cost and embodied carbon of ready mixed and precast concrete used in construction, without any changes in their method of production, the materials used or anything else.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Emissions#Optimisation#Turintech#Ai#Iq Capital#Forbes Contributor
The Independent

Carbon border tax would reduce emissions and boost UK economy, think tank says

A carbon border tax, in which importers pay duty on goods dependent on their carbon footprint, will help reduce pollution and level up the economy, an influential think tank has said.According to the Centre for Policy Studies – a right-wing think tank which focuses on free market policies – a carbon border tax on energy intensive imports would see importers from outside of the UK "put on a level playing field with British businesses", they say this would help support the economies in many of the same areas the government wants to "level up".The tax would work as a deterrent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WEAU-TV 13

UWEC alumni create company aimed at reducing carbon emissions

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A business created by two UW-Eau Claire alumni is making strides to better the planet one tree at a time. After spending a few years in the corporate world, UWEC alumni Matt Kallstrom and Anthony Meshnick shifted their focus. “I got to this point where...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
The Conversation UK

There’s a massive bubble in the price of carbon – and yet it won’t bring down emissions any faster

Carbon trading was supposed to encourage companies to reduce their emissions. Yet for many years, the carbon price was trading well below €20 (£17) per tonne on the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), which is by far the most established market for trading carbon in the world. Most agreed that this did not send any financial signals to carbon-intensive industries to invest in green technologies.
ECONOMY
chaindrugreview.com

Meijer commits to 50% carbon emissions cut by 2025

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Midwestern retailer Meijer announced Tuesday an ambitious goal to reduce absolute carbon emissions by 50% by 2025. Rooted in the company’s mission to be a good neighbor, Meijer integrates environmental sustainability into daily operations and is committed to continual improvement through smart decisions and innovations that benefit customers and the broader community.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Boston Globe

US carbon emissions increased in 2021

Scientists have made it clear that the world must urgently curb carbon emissions to avert climate catastrophe. But it looks like last year, the US moved in the wrong direction. The nation saw a 7 percent increase in greenhouse gas pollution from energy last year, according to new federal projections.
BOSTON, MA
freightwaves.com

Data: Driver for reducing emissions in freight — Net-Zero Carbon

On this episode of Net-Zero Carbon, Tyler Cole, director of carbon intelligence at FreightWaves, chats with Brad Benbow, business growth investments at Ardagh Group, about how data can help companies reduce freight-related emissions. There is a massive amount of tapped and untapped data in the freight and logistics industry. But...
INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Canada readies carbon capture credit, emissions plan

Canada is preparing to roll out a tax credit for investments in carbon capture, a key step to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions from its oil sands and will soon outline its 2030 goals for pollution cuts. The federal government will probably include the tax credit in the next budget and detail...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Energy suppliers are desperate to persuade their own customers to buy less electricity and gas

Large companies are not known for trying to persuade customers to buy less – but that’s what is happening in Britain thanks to soaring energy prices that are threatening a cost-of-living crisis for millions of households.Energy suppliers that have survived a brutal few months of unprecedented wholesale price are being forced to sell gas and electricity at a loss thanks to the government’s price cap. Selling less energy therefore benefits the bottom line.Unusually, it is currently in everyone’s interests to cut energy usage as much as possible: the supplier, the customer, the government and, of course, the planet. Because suppliers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
earth.com

Clay could help reduce methane emissions

Methane emissions have been identified as high priority during recent climate talks in Glasgow. Methane is a more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide. In fact, it is 80 times stronger than carbon dioxide over the first 20 years it’s in the atmosphere and roughly 25 times stronger for the first 100 years.
AGRICULTURE
natureworldnews.com

How to Reduce Your Carbon Footprint in 2022

Do you ever wonder about the carbon dioxide emissions you're responsible for? CO2 is one of the most dangerous greenhouse gases, and it's essential to do what we can to reduce its levels in the atmosphere. Each person can do plenty of little things daily to help lower their carbon footprint and make a difference in this world. Below are some of the easy ways you can reduce your carbon footprint.
ENVIRONMENT
VentureBeat

AI Weekly: What can AI tell us about social unrest, virus structures, and carbon emissions?

Applying data science to predict unrest. AI that can anticipate the next variant of COVID-19’s structure. Reducing carbon emissions from planes using algorithms. That’s a few of the headlines in AI this week, which ran the gamut from the dour (how AI might prevent the next attack on the U.S. Capitol) to the uplifting (making air travel greener). It’s caveated optimism, but nonetheless a breath of fresh air in a community that’s becoming increasingly cynical about the technology’s potential to do good.
HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: Forget electric vehicles – carbon storage is now the hottest technology trend to invest in

California venture capitalist Nancy Pfund feels disgusted when she thinks about the damage all the wildfires in the West in the past five years have done to the atmosphere and contributed to global warming.One large fire can release enough carbon into the atmosphere to roll back years of work to preserve forests and their natural ability to suck carbon from the air. Unlike most, Pfund and her DBL Partners group are doing something about it.She’s invested in a Seattle company called DroneSeed, which uses drones to drop proprietary seed vessels that are filled with eco-system targeted seeds and other materials...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

