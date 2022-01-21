TurinTech evoML Reduces AI’s Carbon Emissions By 50% With Multi-Objective Optimisation

Illustrating the stark reality of global carbon dioxide emissions with Python. For some reason, climate change has been in the news a lot recently. Specifically the link between carbon dioxide emissions from our cars, factories, ships, planes (to name a few) and the warming of our planet via the greenhouse effect. The image above shows the world’s short cycle carbon dioxide emissions in 2018. Aside from looking fantastic and almost artistic, it provides useful context for where the world’s emissions are actually coming from. The map clearly shows the world’s emissions are dominated by North America, Europe, China and India. Zooming in on different areas reveal loads of interesting features, in North America and Europe there are bright areas on highlighting major cities, all linked with bright areas corresponding to the main roads. At sea, the major shipping lanes can be picked out, e.g. China — Singapore — Malacca Strait — Suez Canal stands out as a particularly bright line. There are also a series of curved lines corresponding to the major air routes, in particular leading between North America and Europe. Population density can be used to explain a lot of this map however there are some notable exceptions. For example, parts of South America are brighter than expected and West Africa is perhaps a bit dimmer than expected. In contrast, the Nile, where 95% of Egypt's population lives, is lit up like a Christmas tree. With that said it is important to note that these maps are purely qualitative and not quantitative so it is important to be careful about what conclusions are drawn from them.

