Leading Customer Experience AI Provider Highlights Top 10 Chatbot Trends, Alongside Predictions for 2023 and Beyond. Boost.ai, a global leader in conversational AI at scale for Fortune 1000 companies, released their 2022 Conversational AI (CAI) Trends Guide, a report that notes 10 major trends in CAI that will have an impact on the business world in 2022. The report comes at a time when business leaders across various industries are looking for ways to scale a robust digital experience for customers. The guide specifically notes trends in banking, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, and e-commerce as organizations in those sectors adapt to changes brought on by the pandemic.

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO