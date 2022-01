The new platform integrates with Amazon’s suite of Ad Tech solutions providing higher clickthrough rates, lower cost per action, and more efficient media buy. Cognitiondigital.io today announced the launch of a new advertising platform for automotive dealers and ad agencies. The only ad engine on the market that dynamically generates and serves content using life-stage signals, Cognitiondigital.io is designed specifically to holistically integrate with Amazon’s suite of Ad Tech solutions. It delivers a customer-centric advertising experience resulting in higher clickthrough rates, lower cost per action, and a more efficient media buy. Using the platform to create advertising experiences custom-built for each consumer, auto dealers are seeing a 5.4% increase in engagement and an average reduction in ad budgets of 42%.

