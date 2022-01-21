ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Streamer-Branded Mobile Games

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStreaming giant Netflix continues to expand its mobile gaming offerings with the launch of two new titles: 'Arcanium: Rise of Akhan' and 'Krispee Street.'. Arcanium is an adapted version...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'Baki: King of Souls' Mobile Game is Coming This Year

For fans of the Baki anime, the hit series on Netflix is now set to receive a mobile game. Titled Baki: King of Souls, the upcoming title serves to celebrate the 30th-anniversary of Keisuke Itagaki‘s franchise. Releasing later this year, the mobile game will be a “hand-to-hand combat RPG”...
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Cartoon Kitty Gaming Products

The Razer x Hello Kitty & Friends Collection has been unveiled as a charming, pink-hued lineup of products for avid gamers to incorporate into their roster of gear. The collection includes several existing products from the brand that have been given a pinkish update such as the Iskur X gaming chair along with the Kraken BT headset, the Deathadder Essential and the Goliathus gaming mat. All of the products are emblazoned with the Hello Kitty character herself and/or the rest of the Sanrio friends characters.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#Single Player Games#Mobile Gaming#Hearthstone
pocketgamer.com

El Hijo is bringing the family-friendly stealth game to mobile on January 25th

Honig Studios and HandyGames are bringing their wholesome spaghetti-western stealth game El Hijo to mobile this month. Coming to both iOS and Android devices on January 25th, the charming title will task players with sneaking around and distracting opponents with toys to escape a monastery. In El Hijo, players will...
VIDEO GAMES
Seekingalpha.com

Adverty launches in two new mobile games through partnership with Blayze Games

Adverty (OTCPK:ADVYF) and Blayze Games, a US-based developer of mobile First Person Shooter games announced a partnership that sees Adverty's multi-patented In-Play ad technology integrated into hit Blayze titles Bullet Force and Forward Assault, which boast more than 30M global downloads combined. The integration represents Blayze Games's first step into...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Episode 304: A Brand New Game Club

Recorded just hours after Nintendo announced a launch date for Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Neal and John talk Kirby before moving on to a big announcement. In the second part of the show the guys formally announce our next game club. Join us as we spend the next year working our way through every 3D Zelda game (including Link's Crossbow Training) as we anticipate the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Large Gaming Company Acquisitions

The largest news to come out of the gaming industry as of late is that Microsoft purchased Activision-Blizzard. Microsoft, and specifically its Xbox Gaming division, is continuing its trend of purchasing large game developers, such as 'Mojang,' the studio behind 'Minecraft,' and 'Bethesda,' the studio behind 'Skyrim.' Activision-Blizzard, though, is one of the largest game publishers in the world, as the joint studio is responsible for titles such as 'Call of Duty' and 'World of Warcraft.'
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Android Devices
nintendowire.com

Chocobo GP gets a tie-in mobile game

While the full Chocobo GP experience is primed to be a Switch exclusive, that hasn’t stopped Square Enix from releasing a new mobile game themed to the racer. Simply titled Chocobo GP’, the game is a simple game with two controls – one to go back, and one to dash forward. You have to collect treasure and avoid obstacles, unlocking more customization options with the coins awarded.
VIDEO GAMES
Austin Chronicle

Local Mobile Gaming Firm Zynga Acquired by Take-Two

Massive news for the local gaming developer scene, and mobile gaming internationally. Game studio Zynga, the company behind the upcoming Star Wars Hunters, is being acquired by gaming leviathan Take-Two Interactive. Take-Two may be best known for its wholly-owned studios, 2K BioShock, Borderlands, Sid Meier's Civilization, and the NBA 2K...
AUSTIN, TX
Gamespot

$116 Billion Was Spent On Mobile Games In 2021

According to new mobile statistics from App Annie, the mobile gaming market broke a number of records in 2021, including a massive surge in app spending, playtime, and more. As the State of Mobile 2022 Report explains, $116 billion was spent in total on mobile games in 2021, while total app store expenditure was $170 billion in 2021, which was an increase of 19% since 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

GeForce NOW Embraces More Touch-Based Games For Easy Mobile Access

It’s Thursday so you know what that means, new games and features coming to GeForce NOW, and this week’s theme seems to be focused on touch-enabled games for the service. This allows players to really hone in on some of their favorite titles on a mobile device but also without a controller. For now, NVIDIA seems to be starting small with one additional touch-enabled game title. But it won’t be the last and the company says it has big plans to add more.
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Forza Street mobile game shutting down in Spring 2022

Xbox is shutting down its Forza Street game on Android and iOS, under two years after it first released. Developer Turn 10 confirmed the news in a Q&A post on the official Forza support site, adding that the racing game will remain playable until Spring 2022. A specific closure date was not provided.
VIDEO GAMES
Miami Herald

Consoles and PCs Are OK. But Mobile Games Are Lucrative and Accessible

By betting big on mobile games with the $12.7 billion acquisition of Zynga, which publishes some of the most popular games - Farmville, Words With Friends - and has a cult-like following, Take-Two Interactive becomes the largest player in this rapidly-growing space. It will give the company, publisher of Grand...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Top 10 hardest mobile games

Tired of games promising to be difficult that end up being easy? Then you’re going to want to have a look at this list! Each game comes with its own kind of difficulty for all kinds of challenge seekers. Whether they have in-depth stories or incredibly simple ones, the gameplay is sure to test your ability not to rage quit. Here are the top ten hardest mobile games.
VIDEO GAMES
fitnessgizmos.com

StealthGO Plank Core Trainer with Mobile Games

Here is a core trainer that combines with your smartphone to gamify planks and ab workouts. The StealthGO comes with 4 free mobile games. It can be assembled in seconds and lets you use your body movement to control games. You can complete in challenges with friends and track your progress on a real-time worldwide leaderboard.
FITNESS
pocketgamer.biz

Five trends in 2022 to shape the mobile games industry

Yevgeny Peres is Vice President of Growth at ironSource. From IPOs and iOS 14 to headline-grabbing legal battles and brand new business models, it’s safe to say 2021 was an eventful year for the gaming industry. As we look ahead into 2022, here are some of the major trends we expect will play out.
VIDEO GAMES
pymnts

Mobile Operators Use Games, YouTube Show to Lure 5G Consumers

Mobile providers continue to roll out applications and media that promote to consumers the benefits of 5G, explaining how the technology can improve many activities in their daily lives. By providing concrete examples, the mobile providers are showing consumers why they should upgrade their devices and plans to add 5G and unlimited data.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy