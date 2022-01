The Perry High School Music Department is gearing up for our final fundraisers for our March 2022 New York City trip. This trip will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our students, and we are working hard to ensure that every student who wants to travel is able to do so, regardless of their family’s financial situation. So far, we have raised just over $109,000 with fundraisers, student payments, and donations, which is amazing! We do have about $46,000 to go, and students continue to fundraise and make trip payments.

PERRY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO