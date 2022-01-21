ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL roundup: Shea Theodore scores in OT as Knights end skid

 1 day ago
Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) scores the winning goal against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) during overtime at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

2022-01-21 07:37:27 GMT+00:00 - Shea Theodore scored at 1:50 into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Theodore, who also had two assists, scooped up a loose puck near the right circle and then went around Christian Dvorak and flipped a shot past Samuel Montembeault's blocker side. It was his eighth goal of the season.

Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson each had a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson also scored for Vegas while Robin Lehner finished with 24 saves.

Mike Hoffman, Tyler Toffoli and Michael Pezzetta scored for Montreal. Montembeault, who had made a career-high 48 saves in a 5-3 win at Dallas on Tuesday, topped that with 49 saves Thursday.

Avalanche 4, Kings 1

Darcy Kuemper had 40 saves and Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist as visiting Colorado beat Los Angeles to win for the fifth straight time.

Kiefer Sherwood, Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Devon Toews also scored and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists to help Colorado win on back-to-back nights in Southern California. The Avalanche have won 10 of their last 11.

Anze Kopitar scored and Jonathan Quick stopped 23 shots for the Kings, who played without leading scorer Adrian Kempe (COVID protocol).

Predators 5, Jets 2

Roman Josi became Nashville's career assists leader with two in the first period as the Predators snapped a season-high four-game losing streak with a win over visiting Winnipeg.

Josi, who has played all 11 of his NHL seasons in Nashville and leads the team with 42 points this season, moved ahead of David Legwand into the top spot on the club's all-time list with assist No. 357 on Mikael Granlund's goal at the 11:49 mark of the opening period. He then helped set up Ryan Johansen for the Predators' third goal of the first. Eali Tolvanen, Luke Kunin and Tanner Jeannot also scored as Nashville halted its 0-3-1 rut.

Pierre-Luc Dubois recorded his 17th goal and Mark Scheifele's 10th came early in the third for the Jets, who have dropped back-to-back contests after winning four of five.

Panthers 6, Oilers 0

Aleksander Barkov scored twice and earned an assist, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 40 shots, leading visiting Florida to a shutout win over struggling Edmonton.

The game was billed as a battle among three of the NHL's top four point scorers, but they were fairly quiet. Edmonton's Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were kept off the scoresheet while Florida's Jonathan Huberdeau got a secondary assist.

Sam Reinhart provided three assists, and Carter Verhaeghe, Anthony Duclair, Sam Bennett and Owen Tippett also scored for the Panthers, who sent Edmonton to its seventh straight defeat. The Oilers haven't won since Dec. 18 and were blanked for the first time since a May playoff game against Winnipeg.

Bruins 4, Capitals 3

Charlie McAvoy scored a power-play goal with 45 seconds left to lift Boston past visiting Washington.

David Pastrnak scored two goals, Jake DeBrusk also scored, and Linus Ullmark made 14 saves for his seventh straight win as a starter for the Bruins, who have won six of the past seven.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Lars Eller and Nicklas Backstrom scored, and Vitek Vanecek made 29 saves for the Capitals, who lost to the Bruins 7-3 on Jan. 10.

Kraken 3, Sharks 2

Defenseman Carson Soucy scored twice as Seattle overcame an early deficit to defeat visiting San Jose.

Calle Jarnkrok also tallied and Philipp Grubauer made 23 saves for the Kraken, who won their second in a row following a nine-game losing streak (0-8-1). Seattle's Mark Giordano recorded two assists.

Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, Timo Meier also scored and Adin Hill stopped 14 of 17 shots for the Sharks.

Penguins 6, Senators 4

Mike Matheson had two goals and an assist as Pittsburgh built a four-goal lead, then held off visiting Ottawa.

Dominik Simon, Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel also scored, and Jeff Carter and Bryan Rust each added two assists for the Penguins, who have won 14 of 16. Tristan Jarry made 39 saves.

Josh Norris scored twice, Drake Batherson recorded a goal and an assist, Tim Stutzle scored and Brady Tkachuk had two assists for the Senators, who are 2-4-1 in their past seven. Ottawa goaltender Anton Forsberg gave up two goals on five shots before being pulled for Filip Gustavsson, who made 23 saves.

Blue Jackets 2, Flyers 1

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Patrik Laine each scored as visiting Columbus sent Philadelphia to a 10th consecutive loss.

Boone Jenner assisted on both of the Blue Jackets' goals. Columbus goaltender Elvis Merzlikins made 33 saves.

Gerry Mayhew scored for the Flyers, who got 27 saves from Carter Hart. By falling to 0-7-3 in the past 10 contests, Philadelphia has its second 10-game skid of the season. The Flyers also lost 10 in a row (0-8-2) from Nov. 18 to Dec. 8.

Stars 5, Sabres 4

Jason Robertson scored his second power-play goal with 3:32 remaining in the third period to lift visiting Dallas over Buffalo.

Tyler Seguin matched Robertson with two goals and an assist and Roope Hintz had one of each for the Stars, who went 4-for-5 on the power play. John Klingberg notched three assists and Braden Holtby made 20 saves as Dallas snapped a three-game losing streak.

Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin collected a goal and two assists and rookie Jack Quinn added one of each for the Sabres, who have lost nine of their past 11 games (2-6-3). Dylan Cozens and Alex Tuch also tallied, Henri Jokiharju had two assists and Aaron Dell turned aside 42 shots for Buffalo.

-Field Level Media

