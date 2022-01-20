ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

New district boundaries in effect in Nov.

Newcastle Pacer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery 10 years, the Oklahoma Legislature is required to redraw legislative...

www.newcastlepacer.com

INFORUM

5 things to know today: Police turnover, Suspended trials, Boundary changes, New library, Pot legalization

1. Fargo City Commission wrangling over police chief as police department turnover continues. Fargo City Commission wrangling over Police Chief David Zibolski and turnover in his department continued Monday, Jan. 24, with Commissioner Dave Piepkorn suggesting staffing issues at the department warranted the chief's immediate dismissal. At Monday night's meeting...
CASS COUNTY, ND
superhits1027.com

Public hearing set for first proposal to redraw Cerro Gordo supervisor district boundaries, plan would pit two incumbents against each other

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors today set the public hearing date as part of considering new supervisor districts. After the 2020 Census was completed and the Iowa Legislature this fall approved new congressional and legislative districts starting next year, the Legislative Services Agency turned their attention to creating new county supervisor districts across the state.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana utility regulators rescind contract given to suspended lawyer

The Louisiana Public Service Commission on Tuesday rescinded a state contract it awarded to a consultant with ties to one of the commissioners who approved the deal last month. In a 3-2 vote, the Public Service Commission reversed its Dec. 14 decision to hire Scott McQuaig as a consultant on electric vehicle charging stations. The commission […] The post Louisiana utility regulators rescind contract given to suspended lawyer appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Mississippi enacts new congressional districts

Mississippi enacted new congressional districts on Jan. 24 when Gov. Tate Reeves (R) signed the state’s congressional redistricting plan. Mississippi was apportioned four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2020 census, the same number it received after the 2010 census. This map will take effect for Mississippi’s 2022 congressional elections.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS Miami

Broward School Board Narrows List Of Candidates For Superintendent Of Schools Job

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward School Board has narrowed its list of candidates for the coveted superintendent of schools job. Out of 39 men and women who applied to lead the nation’s sixth-largest school district, four have made the initial final cut. The board met for about three hours on Tuesday and after some discussion With the recruitment firm hired to find qualified applicants, decided to interview Broward interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright, Palm Beach County Regional Superintendent Peter Licata, Palm Beach County Schools Chief of Equity and Wellness Keith Oswald and Former Washington Deputy Chancellor Michael Gaal. “I’m looking for someone who will move us forward with student achievement,” said board chair Laurie Levinson. The next step will be to interview the candidates and arrive at a decision in early February.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lawmakers resume push for state-funded private school scholarships

Iowa Republican lawmakers are taking another swing at providing more taxpayer money to help parents send their children to private schools. Under Senate File 128, the families of nonpublic school students would be able to apply for an “education savings grant,” which would be 50% of what the state allocates to each public school pupil. […] The post Lawmakers resume push for state-funded private school scholarships appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
cnycentral.com

Mask mandate to remain in effect for Syracuse City School District

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse City School District released a statement Tuesday saying the mask mandate for schools will remain in place, despite the recent ruling that the New York state mask mandate is unconstitutional. In the ruling, a New York Supreme Court judge says New York State Governor Kathy...
SYRACUSE, NY
Modesto Bee

Modesto redrawing council district boundaries. Here’s how residents can participate

It’s not too late for residents to weigh in on Modesto’s effort to redraw its City Council district boundaries based on the results of the 2020 U.S. Census. Modesto’s Citizens’ Districting Commission is holding a public hearing Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. over Zoom regarding proposed redistricting maps. The meeting ID is 854 6125 4593, and the passcode is 592834. Residents without access to Zoom can participate by calling 1-877-853-5257 and then entering the meeting ID and passcode.
MODESTO, CA
jcitytimes.com

New Ward F Boundaries Appear to Sideline Gilmore on Major Developments

The new Ward F would bear a striking resemblance to the first “gerrymandered” district. The new boundary lines for Jersey City’s Ward F were drawn to silence criticism and minimize oversight of several major developments, believes Councilman Frank Gilmore. According to a map released yesterday by the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
phlcouncil.com

CITY COUNCIL LEGISLATION INTRODUCED TO REVISE BOUNDARIES OF COUNCIL DISTRICTS

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Legislation was introduced in City Council today to revise the boundaries of the 10 Council districts, in accordance with the requirement that Council go through its once-a-decade redistricting process following the results of the U.S. Census. The redistricting legislation, Bill No. 220003, was introduced on Council...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

