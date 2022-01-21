Vigil Set for Saturday in Santa Rosa to Bring Attention to Search for Missing Mom

SANTA ROSA (KPIX) — Terra Trunick went missing in Santa Rosa a year ago and, while hopes of finding her alive slowly fade, family members are determined to find answers to her disappearance.

According to Santa Rosa police, she was last seen on the 2700 block of Santa Rosa Avenue, near Yolanda Avenue, on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

“The biggest issue for me personally, is the unknown. Like what’s going on, where is she?” asked Chris Prior, her former fiancée.

Prior has spent a year desperately searching for Trunick. The 28-year-old shared a son with Prior and he says there’s no way she would’ve missed some of the most important moments of their boy’s life.

“I knew after Brayden’s birthday in October and Thanksgiving and especially with Christmas time, it kind of sealed the deal for me, unfortunately. It’s a pit in my stomach that I can’t really describe,” Prior said.

Prior says the couple lost their son to child protective services because they couldn’t stay clean. They had limited visiting rights but, after the boy was officially adopted, Trunick’s life spiraled out of control.

“We just want to keep her name alive and we don’t want people to forget how serious this is and how much her loved ones miss her and want to bring her home, whether it’s alive or a way we can just have closure,” Prior said.

The family has hired a private investigator to help the Santa Rosa police department search for Terra, in hopes of finding that closure.

“Everybody is here to accomplish the same goal — that’s either to find Terra or bring Terra home,” said Craig with Armorous Private Security in Santa Rosa.

Family and friends will hold a vigil for Terra Saturday night at Finley Park. They are asking for anyone with information to come forward. You can call (855) 411-TIPS and remain anonymous. There is a cash reward offered in this case.