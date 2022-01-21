Warriors, Chase Center to Require Fans Show Proof of COVID Booster Shots

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — In the era of omicron, you already need to show your vaccination card and identification to get inside Chase Center to see Steph Curry and Klay Thompson make a splash. Starting Feb. 1, you’ll need to show proof of a booster shot as well.

For Pfizer and Moderna recipients, that means three doses. For those who received Johnson & Johnson that means two shots. The booster mandate from the San Francisco Department of Public Health is for mega events of over 500 people.

Brandon Schneider, president of the Golden State Warriors, says Chase Center will be the only venue in the country to require boosters.

“There’s a lot of venues out there where you can walk in no mask, no vaccine, no test. Here, walking in you know everyone is vaccinated and — as of February 1st — everyone’s boosted and that’s really important for our fans to feel safe coming to events.”

Dr. George Rutherford from UCSF says it’s the right move.

“I think it’s absolutely positively that you have to have it to be protected,” he said.

The Warriors marked their 400th sellout in a row Thursday night and fans crowding into the arena say a booster mandate brings some peace of mind.

“You’re like two feet from people and they’re all around you coughing and breathing. There’s gotta be germs in the air,” said Marvin Adams of Riverbank.

“It’s a sense of, like, feeling protected and feeling like we’re going to stop the spread of this virus,” said Warriors fan Diane Fontes.

You must have your booster at least a week before you attend an event at Chase Center.

To help folks get boosted, the Warriors are hosting events on Jan. 25 and 29.