Warriors, Chase Center to Require Fans Show Proof of COVID Booster Shots

By Andria Borba
 1 day ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — In the era of omicron, you already need to show your vaccination card and identification to get inside Chase Center to see Steph Curry and Klay Thompson make a splash. Starting Feb. 1, you’ll need to show proof of a booster shot as well.

For Pfizer and Moderna recipients, that means three doses. For those who received Johnson & Johnson that means two shots. The booster mandate from the San Francisco Department of Public Health is for mega events of over 500 people.

Brandon Schneider, president of the Golden State Warriors, says Chase Center will be the only venue in the country to require boosters.

“There’s a lot of venues out there where you can walk in no mask, no vaccine, no test. Here, walking in you know everyone is vaccinated and — as of February 1st — everyone’s boosted and that’s really important for our fans to feel safe coming to events.”

Dr. George Rutherford from UCSF says it’s the right move.

“I think it’s absolutely positively that you have to have it to be protected,” he said.

The Warriors marked their 400th sellout in a row Thursday night and fans crowding into the arena say a booster mandate brings some peace of mind.

“You’re like two feet from people and they’re all around you coughing and breathing. There’s gotta be germs in the air,” said Marvin Adams of Riverbank.

“It’s a sense of, like, feeling protected and feeling like we’re going to stop the spread of this virus,” said Warriors fan Diane Fontes.

You must have your booster at least a week before you attend an event at Chase Center.

To help folks get boosted, the Warriors are hosting events on Jan. 25 and 29.

San Francisco Gym’s Separation Strategy Fits COVID-Era Concerns

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A new San Francisco gym is offering a workout experience that, by accident, has become appealing during the era of COVID-19. Trigg Hutchinson is a serious power lifter and doing squats while hefting more than 300 pounds requires a lot of concentration. Hutchinson is one of the first members of a new gym called The Yard in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights. The space is separated into eight individual workout pods, each containing a bench, rack and free weights that are rented out by reservation only. “What I do is really a solo activity,” Hutchinson said. “I don’t like people...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
With Omicron Still Looming, Death Angel Readies Return to Live Performance

By Ryan Yamamoto and Molly McCrea SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Before the pandemic, the nightlife industry in the Bay Area was a major contributor to the local economy. Now, the highly contagious omicron coronavirus variant poses a new threat. Bay Area thrash metal titans Death Angel are preparing to headline a hometown live show on Jan. 22, their first since the pandemic began . The show at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco is already sold out The group has been practicing in their Oakland studio for weeks. “I can’t wait. I’m just counting the days,” said drummer Will Carroll. “It’s where I...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
‘World-Class’ Cricket Stadium May Soon Be Built Near Fairgrounds In San Jose

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – A proposal to build a new cricket stadium in the Bay Area could help bring one of the world’s most popular sports to a new audience. This week, Santa Clara County approved an “exclusive negotiating agreement” with Major League Cricket. The ENA allows the county and the league to “move forward with lease negotiations and design approvals to develop a world-class cricket stadium” near the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds. Major League Cricket is eyeing the 14-acre parking lot, along Tully Road, across the street from the iconic blue arch. The parcel has been used as the county’s largest...
SAN JOSE, CA
49ers Playoffs: Die-Hard Fans Offer Sendoff, Head To Frigid Green Bay For Showdown Vs. Packers

SANTA CLARA (KPIX 5) – Ahead of this weekend’s playoff showdown between the 49ers and Packers, some fans gave the team a proper sendoff Thursday, while others plan to travel with the team to a frosty Green Bay. As the team left Levi’s Stadium Thursday afternoon, they were given cheers by fans who gathered outside. 49ers fans gather outside Levi’s Stadium on January 20, 2022 as the team headed out to Green Bay ahead of their playoff game against the Packers. (CBS) “They do a lot to bring our hopes up in this time of the pandemic when there’s not a lot to...
