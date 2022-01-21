Auto Network Bridging consistently stymied by Hyper-V switches

Cisco C-Bridge provides a quicker, more secure network transition for acquired companies. In order to grow and stay competitive, an enterprise must continue to expand its offerings with innovations that differentiate it from competitors. Increasing intellectual property by acquiring start-ups and other firms is a key to this success. However, robust merger and acquisition activity can lead to unorganized, and potentially unsafe networking practices. To hedge against this, Cisco keeps a stringent, uniform network standard and requires all acquired companies to adhere to our global standards.
