NHL

Friday Night Pix - 4 Plays!!!! (updated)

hockeybuzz.com
 5 days ago

Last night, we took a bath as they say. Worst night I've had in over a month, but hey it happens, and now onto tonight's card. But what did we learn from last night?! Montreal was outshot and outplayed again for the 2nd straight night and pushed Vegas to OT. They're...

Podcast Sunday - Off the Post Radio

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. Russ Cohen · Off the Post Talking Clark Gillies, Flyers, Rangers, Leafs and the AHL with Patrick Williams. *******If you are interested in sponsorship or advertising your business in the Greater Toronto / Southern Ontario area on this column, please send a message for more information by clicking on the “Contact” button at the top of the page.*******
NHL
Is Hockey for Everyone?

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. In the last couple of days, 2 players in the AHL and ECHL have showed the world just how much work needs to be done for hockey to truly be for everyone. In both leagues, racist gestures were aimed at black players by white players. Last night, former Hab P.K. Subban tweeted this:
NHL
It's EBUG time! Mikey DiPietro starts, Rylan Toth backs up in Canucks/Blues

Sunday January 23 - Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m. It's now the Canucks' turn to navigate their way through Covid chaos in the crease. The big club will be relying on Mikey DiPietro in net for Sunday night's contest between the Vancouver Canucks and the St. Louis Blues.
NHL
In No Particular Order: A Win, Possible Trades, Holloway

The streak is broken! On January 22nd the Edmonton Oilers won their first game in the month of January. Does that mean things are fixed and everything is back to normal? Probably not but at least it is a start and perhaps something the team can build on. Let's break down some notables from the game.
NHL
Halfway There

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Normally, when the Habs get to the halfway point of the season, I like to do an individualize report card of sort, but I think we can all agree that there’s very little point right now. Much like the school system not bothering to grade students during the pandemic, I’ll skip the exercise and just try to focus on what makes me positive about this team right now. Because yes, there are some positives, you just really must want to see them.
NHL
Structure, Finish Lacking in 5-3 Loss to Oilers

Before getting into how the Flames played and how they could have been better, it’s important to point out the effort Koskinen put forth last night. He’s isn’t the most talented goalie in the NHL and his confidence in himself has been diminishing as the losses piled on.
NHL
Kings begin road trip with 3-2 win over Devils

The Los Angeles Kings picked up a win to start their six-game road trip, defeating the New Jersey Devils 3-2 tonight. The Kings found themselves down after giving up an early goal, with Jesper Bratt taking a long stretch pass for a breakaway, and deking out Cal Petersen. However, Alex Iafallo tied the game quickly after that, coming down the wing and picking a corner with a perfect wrist shot. After a penalty-filled frame, the Devils took the lead once again on a power play, as Jack Hughes made a great pass to Bratt, who scored on the wide open net for his second of the game. It wasn’t a great opening period, as the Kings weren’t able to generate many opportunities and found themselves down 2-1.
NHL
Flyers Gameday: 1/24/22 vs DAL

Ike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (13-20-8) are home on Monday to take on Rick Bowness's Dallas Stars (20-16-2). Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. (NBCSP, 93.3 WMMR). The Flyers will look to end an 11-game winless streak (0-8-3) that dates back to Dec. 30. This match marks the statistical start of the second half of the 2021-22 season for the Flyers.
NHL
Wild Hope Late Game Heroics Not Needed; Host Canadiens

On Saturday the Wild extended their points streak to six games (5-0-1) with their come from behind 4-3 OT victory over the Blackhawks. That completed the sweep of the home and home with Chicago following Friday's drubbing of the Hawks 5-1. Saturday was a much more competitive battle despite the Wild owning much of the territorial play, the Blackhawks had leads of 2-0 and 3-2 before the Wild evened the score with Kevin Fiala potting the trying marker with just over two minutes to play in the third period.
NHL
Returning to Frequency

You likely don’t need anyone letting you know that the Flames are looking to get back to their “A game”, but let’s just paint a picture here:. After dropping the first two games of the season to the Oilers and Ducks, the Flames sharpened into the League’s best defence. At their zenith, they brandished an NHL-best 1.70GAA. Flames goaltenders Jacob Markstrom(5) and Daniel Vladar(2) shared seven shutouts. Markstrom still holds the lead among NHL goaltenders despite his last shutout being on November 18.
NHL
CBJ G39-- Boucher Over Sillinger

How to follow: Twitter (@ZakMacBuzz / @KevFr65525204) / TSN/ FS-OH After less than 48 hours away from the barn, the Union Blue return to the ice tonight to do battle with the Ottawa Senators in their first meeting of the regular season at 6 o’clock this upcoming evening at Nationwide Arena. This is Columbus and Ottawa’s first matchup against each other since February 24, 2020, where the Jackets won in overtime.
NHL
RIP Jethro and Richie

As with everyone in the hockey community, I was greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Clark Gillies. I had the opportunity a few days prior to Clark's passing to speak with Denis Potvin. He told me that Clark was not doing well, and that his own brother and former teammate, Jean Potvin, is also in failing health.
NHL
Kevin: Five reasons why the Penguins are still legit contenders; Tues Buzz

The Pittsburgh Penguins aren't the betting favorites like the Colorado Avalanche or the two-time defending champs like the Tampa Bay Lightning. And they are not averaging four goals per game like the Florida Panthers. But the Pens have won 16 of their last 18 games since Dec. 4. Their goal-differential...
NHL
Bills and Leafs are blood brothers in misery and heartbreak

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. Thoughts began to rattle around in my head after the Buffalo Bills 42-36 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday that there are a number of parallels between the perennially disappointing and heartbreaking Bills and how they have lost over the years and the suffering that the fan base of the Toronto Maple Leafs continues to go through.
NFL
Josh Brown vs. JBD! Forsberg garnering trade deadline attention!

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a Twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. Looking back at last night's Ottawa Senators win 2-1 win over Columbus, it's easy to point to great goaltending for being a huge part of the win. When looking at the bigger picture, the Sens played with energy and structure while sacrificing the body(17 blocked SOG). Anton Forsberg has certainly caught the eye of many other GM's and it has put Sens GM Pierre Dorion in a nice spot as Forsberg's stock has never been higher. With Filip Gustavsson on a one-way deal next year and Matt Murray with two more years on his 4 years extension remaining after this season, I can't see Dorion keeping Forsberg past the NHL trade deadline of March 21st. I'm curious to hear what Sens fans feel Dorion could get for Forsberg at the deadline. Fans will also get a better understanding of how Pierre McGuire is influencing Dorion at this year's trade deadline. McGuire won't stand for the garbage that has gone on here the last few years at UFA time and trade deadline time.
NHL
Chicago Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen goes on injured reserve with a right hand injury

Kevin Lankinen is back on the shelf seemingly as quickly as he returned. The Chicago Blackhawks placed the backup goalie on injured reserve Sunday with a right hand injury a day after he made 40 saves during a 4-3 overtime road loss to the Minnesota Wild. Lankinen appeared in each of the Hawks’ last two games, his first action since returning from COVID-19 protocols. Before that, his last ...
NHL

