Friday Night Pix - 4 Plays!!!! (updated)

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a Twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. Looking back at last night's Ottawa Senators win 2-1 win over Columbus, it's easy to point to great goaltending for being a huge part of the win. When looking at the bigger picture, the Sens played with energy and structure while sacrificing the body(17 blocked SOG). Anton Forsberg has certainly caught the eye of many other GM's and it has put Sens GM Pierre Dorion in a nice spot as Forsberg's stock has never been higher. With Filip Gustavsson on a one-way deal next year and Matt Murray with two more years on his 4 years extension remaining after this season, I can't see Dorion keeping Forsberg past the NHL trade deadline of March 21st. I'm curious to hear what Sens fans feel Dorion could get for Forsberg at the deadline. Fans will also get a better understanding of how Pierre McGuire is influencing Dorion at this year's trade deadline. McGuire won't stand for the garbage that has gone on here the last few years at UFA time and trade deadline time.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO