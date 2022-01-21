Friday Night Pix - 4 Plays!!!! (updated)

The Los Angeles Kings picked up a win to start their six-game road trip, defeating the New Jersey Devils 3-2 tonight. The Kings found themselves down after giving up an early goal, with Jesper Bratt taking a long stretch pass for a breakaway, and deking out Cal Petersen. However, Alex Iafallo tied the game quickly after that, coming down the wing and picking a corner with a perfect wrist shot. After a penalty-filled frame, the Devils took the lead once again on a power play, as Jack Hughes made a great pass to Bratt, who scored on the wide open net for his second of the game. It wasn’t a great opening period, as the Kings weren’t able to generate many opportunities and found themselves down 2-1.
