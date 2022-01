My wife and I stepped out of the limo, returning home from the Kodak Theatre, back in the days when people actually attended awards shows in real life. We were arriving triumphant, a shining new Emmy nestled in my arms. We walked into the house and my daughter leaped into my arms to congratulate me. My son looked at me with a wry smile and said, “It’s no Oscar, Dad.” This pretty much sums up Sawyer’s less than blown away view of my oeuvre. It’s not that he watches the shows and doesn’t like them, he just chooses not to watch....

