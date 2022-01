Top Ville Ben returned to winning ways when making every yard of the running to win the Cazoo Hurdle at Lingfield. A classy chaser at his best, he won the Rowland Meyrick Chase at Wetherby back in 2019 but having run in the Cotswold Chase after that, he was then off the track for 18 months with an injury.

